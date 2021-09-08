Nevada County police blotter: Man arrested after drunkenly assaulting his friend

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

4:29 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of East Main Street reported seeing a small grass fire in the area after hearing the sound of a loud bang from the same location.

11:12 a.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of Sutton Way filed a police report regarding an alleged restraining order violation.

11:38 a.m. — A caller from a senior care facility on the 300 block of Dorsey Drive reported that a caregiver was having a mental breakdown and throwing things in the building.

1:38 p.m. — A caller near Morgan Ranch Drive reported a group of five juveniles, some of whom were naked, had broken into the caller’s backyard and were smoking narcotic substances while hanging out in their pool.

9:47 p.m. — A man was arrested on the 400 block of Henderson Street on suspicion of misdemeanor battery after a friend of his called the police to report the alleged assault. Police indicated that both individuals involved in the incident were heavily intoxicated.





NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

9:14 a.m. — A caller from Carrie Drive and Gary Way reported a suspicious man in a Jeep that was driving around the neighborhood opening random people’s mailboxes.

9:54 a.m. — A caller from Western Gateway Park reported a man who was harassing the caller and a park worker.

10:22 a.m. — A caller from Vista Avenue, near Stanley Way, reported that her husband threw a drink on her and made threats involving firearms. A police report was taken of the incident.

2:10 p.m. — A caller from Riata Way, near Raker Court, reported losing over $1,000 to credit card fraud.

2:28 p.m. — A caller from Curtis Lane, near Landon Lane, reported a woman who was apparently keeping her children locked in a single room for a prolonged period of time and not letting them out. The caller added that the children’s mother has known mental health issues.

9:43 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Hidden Valley Road, near Dakota Court, reported a tenant on the property who was threatening the landlord and wouldn’t stop yelling. The caller claimed that they had video surveillance of the tenant saying that they would kill the landlord. The situation was mediated, and none of the involved parties sought to press charges.

10:47 p.m. — A caller from Gleko Road, near Paradise Drive, reported that their 17-year-old daughter was running down the street half naked after assaulting her parents with a phone.

— Stephen Wyer