GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
8:09 a.m. — A 911 caller from South Auburn Street reported that when he took the trash out he was approached by a woman who appeared transient. The caller advised that the woman had been in and out of the laundry room.
8:50 a.m. — A caller reported a VW van that had been parked on Sierra College Drive for about a week.
9:21 a.m. — A 911 caller from South School Street reported a tree had fallen onto a car.
9:40 a.m. — A caller reported that a sign had fallen onto their vehicle five minutes before on South Auburn Street. There were no injuries, but the caller advised that the sign owner was unwilling to give information and the caller wanted a report taken.
10:44 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road requested a pickup of a white powdered substance that they had found in a baggie in a garbage can.
1:09 p.m. — A blue Lexus went over an embankment between JCPenney and Maya’s on Freeman Lane. The caller advised they did not see anyone in the vehicle.
2:49 p.m. — Staff at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital on Glasson Way reported the elopement of a mental health hold patient. The patient was last seen wearing scrubs in between the outpatient entrance and the loading dock.
3:50 p.m. — A 911 caller from Brunswick Road asked if the freeway had been plowed and requested other roadway information. Dispatch advised the caller to contact Caltrans or County Roads.
4:18 p.m. — A 911 caller from Richardson Street reported that their Lincoln MKZ was stuck in the roadway, blocking traffic. The caller requested assistance putting on chains, and was advised to call a tow.
6:13 p.m. — A 911 caller from Juan Way reported that she was unable to get her sliding door open to let her two freezing cats inside.
7:18 p.m. — Someone came to GVPD to request contact regarding his phone having been hijacked by the Serbian mafia.
7:39 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way wanted to report vandalism by a city plow that broke his windshield with slush. He called back at 7:44 p.m. to demand that someone contact the plow drivers because they were driving 40 mph, and also demanded that the city be responsible for the damages to his windshield.
9:19 p.m. — A woman at the Stagecoach Motel on South Auburn Street was heard complaining about the police on a 911 open line.
12:29 p.m. — A 911 caller from Murphy Street reported five loud shots possibly related to a vehicle.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
10:04 a.m. — A caller reported a gunman in the Searls Avenue area, per posts on Facebook. The caller advised that they hadn’t seen anyone suspicious in the area.
2:40 p.m. — A caller reported a man holding a sign that said “Please Shoot Me” in the SPD parking lot near Argall Way. The caller advised that the man kept approaching people’s vehicles trying to talk to them.
3:08 p.m. — A landlord called on behalf of their tenant to talk with a deputy about a bullet hole found in the passenger side of a vehicle parked on Zion Street.
5:17 p.m. — A caller from Silva Avenue reported that someone with a plow attached to the front of their truck was trying to assist in clearing the roadway and plowed all the snow into the turnaround area. The caller requested someone come clear it before vehicles start spinning out.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
1:08 a.m. — A caller from Chances R Road reported the theft of $20,000 from movers she had hired over the last couple of days.
9:01 a.m. — A 911 caller reported a large trampoline in the road on Rough and Ready Highway.
10:38 a.m. — A caller reported a tan shepherd mix eating a carcass on the side of Bitney Springs Road.
11:05 a.m. — Dispatch received an automated call from “Beverly” asking about Medicare/Medicaid.
12:13 p.m. — A caller reported that on March 22 her friend was pulled over on Newtown Road looking for directions when a man on a bike came up behind and started yelling at her.
3:04 p.m. — A 911 caller from mile marker 131 on Interstate 80 was checking to see if chains were required. They were advised to call Caltrans.
3:25 p.m. — A 911 caller from Brunswick Road near Highway 174 requested the county get a plow out on the roadways due to multiple vehicle accidents on Brunswick.
3:56 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road requested contact to discuss the means of removing upwards of 20 animals from their property that had been killed by mountain lions.
4:09 p.m. — A 911 caller from Table Meadow Road reported that a tree had just fallen on her vehicle while she was driving. She advised that she is continuing on to get home, but that there is glass all inside her vehicle and that the tree is most likely in the roadway.
5:22 p.m. — A 911 caller from Brewer Road reported a vehicle on the edge of an embankment, not off the road completely yet, but close to it.
5:32 p.m. — A caller from Cerrito Road reported horses out in the elements who do not have access to a barn or any coverage.
8:32 p.m. — A 911 caller from Highway 49 reported that their neighbor’s porch light had been flashing for the last 30 minutes and thought it was a distress signal. The caller didn’t know the neighbor’s address, but said it was right around the corner.
Various times — Trees were reported down and blocking roadways on Rough and Ready Highway, Boulder Street, Sugarloaf Road, Highway 49 near Lime Kiln Road, Highway 49 two miles past the Willo, Duggans Road, Garesio Ranch Lane, Prospector Road, Magnolia Road, Tyler Foote Crossing Road, Cherry Creek Road, Wolf Road and Highway 174 near Meadow Drive.
—Jamie Hunyor