Nevada County Police Blotter: Man appears under the influence, but says he’s ‘too old to be high’

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

3:37 p.m. — A caller near the Highway 174 exit on Highway 49 reported she had stopped at a light when a man got out of the car behind hers and hit her window, saying she wasn't going fast enough.

Saturday

2:56 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported someone broke the ice machine in front of a business.

3:39 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Neal Street reported he was trapped by the front door of a businesses "by some tweakers." When asked to describe what was happening, the caller said "I'd rather not. Just send an officer."

9 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Lucas Lane reported a skunk in her garage. The caller was advised to contact animal control on Monday.

12:13 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Race and South Auburn Streets reported a man was completely bent over, flailing his arms and hitting a fence. The caller said the man appeared under the influence, but had told the caller he was "too old to be high."

3:19 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Berryhill Driver reported someone had been in a sauna and was on the ground, unable to move.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Friday

5:39 p.m. — A caller from Black Mooney Flat Road reported cows in the roadway.

Saturday

2:52 a.m. — A caller from Francis Drive reported an injured cat under his porch that had been attacked by a coyote.

10:04 a.m. — A caller from Greenbriar Way reported a sick raccoon partially under the caller's deck.

10:18 a.m. — A caller from Paddock Lane reported a deer stuck in a fence.

11:33 p.m. — A caller from Empire Court reported receiving threats and texts from her ex, who said he was going to come to the housewarming party she was at and "shoot up the place." The caller said her ex owned several firearms and had been drinking vodka and beer all day after their breakup.

3:28 p.m. — A caller near the intersection of Bowman Lake and Grouse Ridge Roads reported his car was broken into and his handgun, which had been sitting on the front seat, was missing.

— Matthew Pera