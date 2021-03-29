Nevada County police blotter: Man accused of firing shot at contractor installing power pole
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
2:49 p.m. — A caller on Kimberly Court reported that up to 50 goats were loose. They were unable to be located by authorities.
Saturday
7:35 a.m. — A caller on Meadow Drive and Ramey Ranch Road reported a disgruntled man in the middle of the roadway was not allowing PG&E contractors to finish their work.
7:46 a.m. — A man was arrested on suspicion of three felony accusations and one misdemeanor charge after allegedly firing a gun at a contractor attempting to put up a new power pole. No one was injured.
8:24 a.m. — A caller on Lost Lake and You Bet roads reported several pieces of mail on the side of the roadway.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Friday
12:24 p.m. — A business on Broad and York streets reported issues with a transient person harassing customers. A report was taken.
7:20 p.m. — A caller on Highway 49 and Uren Street reported a man with a red face in the middle of the roadway lunging at cars.
Saturday
5:46 p.m. — A caller on Broad Street and Highway 49 reported a man parked in a car with a stuffed unicorn who has been harassing passersby for five to six hours.
— John Orona
