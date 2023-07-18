Friday
Grass Valley Police Department
7:38 a.m. – A caller from June Drive reported a large water leak directly in front of their house.
10:49 p.m. – A caller from Central Avenue reported a transient walking around the park with a pick axe.
11:05 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20 reported she hit a bear on her way home. The caller made it home but noticed damage to the front end of her vehicle.
Nevada City Police Department
2:33 a.m. – A caller from West Broad Street reported a possible drunk driver in a truck pulling a camping trailer. The caller advised the vehicle drove into the address and ran into a picnic table then drove off.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
3:40 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 reported people walking around with a sign that read “free car wash.” The caller advised that when he got in line for the free wash, they ended up charging him. The caller thought there was a fraud situation going on.
4:40 p.m.- A caller from Gaston Drive was performing a wellness check on a dog. The caller advised the dog was adopted and the female who adopted the dog advised caller of the animal’s urinary issues. When the caller suggested the female take the dog to a vet, the female declined and advised she didn’t want the dog anymore. The caller reached out to the female to discuss getting the dog and learned that she no longer had the dog but would not provide further.
Saturday
Grass Valley Police Department
6:39 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported he was at the ATM and there was a transient in a sleeping bag there. The caller stated the subject was using the outlet to charge a phone. The caller felt uncomfortable and there was an elderly subject who asked him to wait with her because she was nervous of the subject as well.
10:57 a.m. – A caller from Freeman Lane reported a male who went into the store, was asking very odd questions, and then left his backpack sitting on a chair. The caller was concerned about what might be in the bag.
1:01 p.m. – A caller from Windsor Lane requested assistance in dealing with carpet cleaning sales people who were really pushy and acting oddly. They had gone to the caller’s home the previous night and when the caller said he wasn’t interested, they became more aggressive. Then they went back to the caller’s house and asked for jumper cables.
10:33 p.m. – A caller from Bennett Street reported a male subject refusing to leave the caller’s friend’s apartment, and it had been going on for hours. The male subject was yelling and calling his friends to come over. The caller just wanted him gone.
Nevada City Police Department
12:10 a.m. – A caller from Sacramento Street reported they were staying in an Airbnb and there was loud noise coming from the area of The Stonehouse. The caller advised it was loud bass music, and there were people yelling and screaming for at least an hour.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
6:41 a.m. – A caller from Ladybird Drive reported he arrived at the residence and the subject was walking out the front door. The caller stated the subject had an extension cord running from the main house to a shed. The caller stated he didn’t know how the subject gained access into the residence. The caller advised the subject ripped off the back door to get into the property.
12:47 p.m. – A caller from Boca Reservoir reported over 100 people illegally camping with campfires. The forest service was advised, as the reservoir is in their jurisdiction.
6:20 p.m. – A caller from Greenhorn Road reported someone just pulled up on his property and slashed all his tires and he was running away made statements that one of their buddy’s dads was dead.
6:56 p.m. – A caller from Rainbow Road reported his mother’s boyfriend is constantly yelling at him. The caller stated he just wanted a deputy to visit and tell his mother’s boyfriend to stop talking so the caller can just talk without being interrupted.
Sunday
Grass Valley Police Department
12:55 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a male wearing a bike helmet and orange safety vest was walking around and asking only females if he could spray them with his “special concoction.”
4:27 p.m. – A caller from Castlemont Drive reported her four silver dollar coins were stolen from her purse about 30 days ago. The caller advised she is still looking for the missing items. The caller claimed the eye in the sky was watching her so she had to be careful and not stay on the phone for long.
9:52 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported there was a male subject sitting in the beer garden who seemed intoxicated or confused. The caller advised he fell and possibly hit his head. No one witnessed the fall.
Nevada City Police Department
1:34 p.m. – A caller from West Broad Street reported her house was possibly broken into sometime in the middle of the night while she was sleeping. She found her front door open at 1:30 a.m. and then woke up to her back door and all the screens open in the residence. No property was stolen, nor was there any forced entry.
4:11 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported an intoxicated looking male looking for his vehicle. The subject admitted to the caller that he was “on a bender” and unstable on his feet.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
5:11 a.m. – A caller from Leisure Lane reported the theft of a generator.
9:37 a.m. – A caller from Allison Ranch Road reported a male walking on the road with his shorts below his butt. The caller stated the male’s bare butt was exposed.
1:18 p.m. – A caller from North Cherry Creek Road reported his neighbor left their dog outside and the dog keeps barking to be let in. The caller advised the owners were home and refusing to let the dog in. The caller was concerned for the dog in the heat. Contact was made with the owners and was found to be in adequate care and indoors enjoying the air conditioning.
6:27 p.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road reported a road rage incident that was occurring. The caller advised the vehicle was tailgating him, trying to get around him, and continued to follow him.
—Jennifer Nobles