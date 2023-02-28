Friday
Grass Valley Police Department
3:58 a.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported a male refusing to leave. The subject left and was headed toward the roundabout on foot. The caller advised they had kicked him out of the business at least four times that day.
6:25 a.m. – A caller from Highway 20/49 at Dorsey Drive reported multiple vehicles spun out between there and Idaho-Maryland Road.
9:32 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a pickup in the parking lot doing donuts and pulling a sled.
10:09 a.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported two transients were trying to stay in the business. The caller stated once he dialed 911 the subjects left.
11:01 a.m. – A caller from North Church Street reported a female asked her to call 911. The female came on the line and advised she was trying to get her items back and her ex locked her out without her boots, jacket, or phone. The original caller came back on the line and advised the female was picked up by a friend and no law enforcement was needed.
12:27 p.m. – A caller from Henderson Street reported a subject had been laying on the ground since the previous night and hadn’t moved. The caller advised fire responded the previous night but the subject had not changed position. The caller had not gotten close enough to see if he was breathing.
1:33 p.m. – A caller from Blight Road requested a plow of her street. She was concerned she wouldn’t be able to get out if there was an emergency.
9:27 p.m. – A caller from Comstock Court requested help regarding leaving her vehicle somewhere safe due to not being able to get home due to snow.
Nevada City Police Department
3:26 a.m. – A caller from North Pine Street advised a subject was kicked out of the warming shelter for smoking and trying to start fights.
11:05 a.m. – A caller from Ridge Road reported she gave her neighbor $45 to get groceries and she disappeared with her money.
7:22 p.m. – A caller from Zion Street reported seeing a bear in the area.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
8:10 a.m. – A caller from Alta Sierra Drive reported they were in a yellow taxi and the subject was not letting them out.
9:57 a.m. – A caller from Dog Bar Road reported an 18-inch oak tree was blocking both lanes.
10:23 a.m. – A caller from Brewer Road reported an oak tree into power lines.
3:20 p.m. – A caller from Alexandra Way inquired if there would be plows going through.
5:12 p.m. – A caller from Greenhorn requested the Department of Transportation plow the roadway.
6:47 p.m. – A caller from Norager Way reported a vehicle driving slowly in the neighborhood. The caller advised the vehicle parked and someone got out and walked towards an address. The caller was unsure of the subject was allowed to be there. On call back, the caller stated it was a neighbor’s friend.
Saturday
Grass Valley Police Department
9:02 a.m. – A caller from Dorsey Drive reported that her upstairs neighbor was jumping up and down. The caller stated the this had been happening for approximately three hours and is an ongoing issue.
2:49 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported being rear-ended in the drive-thru. Three vehicles were involved, with no injuries.
7:37 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street requested assistance in asking a male to leave. The male brought his own food into the restaurant and seemed very confused. The male was asked to leave but would not.
7:57 p.m. – A caller from West Main Street reported an altercation between two males rolling around on the ground outside. It was unknown if they were intoxicated. No weapons were seen. At the time of the call, one of the males was choking the other. A few people attempted to stop the fight.
8:24 p.m. – A caller from Pine Street reported a female put her arm through a window and it was badly injured. The caller was a third party neighbor.
9:10 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported a disturbance at the address and ongoing issues in the apartment. The caller heard items being thrown and the caller doesn’t know the name of the male who lives there, but law enforcement is always there.
10:36 p.m. – A caller from Race Street reported a male outside of the caller’s residence acting oddly. The male was messing with the caller’s snowman. The caller was watching the subject through a camera. While on the line, the subject started urinating on the caller’s snowman and lighting things on fire.
Nevada City Police Department
12:50 a.m. – A caller from Railroad Avenue who sounded intoxicated reported a lot of snow in the parking lot. The caller also said he had been at the hotel for two days and none of his cards seemed to work to get into his room and he couldn’t find a single living person to help him. The caller rambled that he was upset he spent money on the room and nothing seemed to work.
1:45 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported a transient male with painted face was in the hallway and refusing to leave.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
12:15 p.m. – A caller from Aileen Way reported her husband was stuck at the bottom of the driveway and was unable to walk up.
1:15 p.m. – A caller from Wood Rose Way reported all of the lockboxes at the end of the roadway had been removed and possibly stolen. The caller stated they had been there over 30 years and he was unable to contact the post office.
3:43 p.m. – A caller from Little Valley Road reported she was selling a vehicle and the potential buyer broke into the car and took the keys that were locked inside.
4:12 p.m. – A caller from Boreal Ridge Road reported theft of ski equipment that had just occurred. The snowboard and bindings were valued at $1,000. The caller stated they were brand new and he had all the receipts and information.
5:58 p.m. – A caller from Interstate 80 at Highway 20 reported no signs were listed stating the off ramp at Highway 20 was closed.
9:09 p.m. – A caller from Commercial Avenue reported two males in a verbal altercation with one brandishing a firearm. The caller was a third party and left in his vehicle the second he heard mention of a firearm. The two males were fighting over a female.
9:25 p.m. – A caller from Barde Court reported a few people at the location heard yelling and cussing. The caller said they sounded younger and it was more of a partying noise complaint.
9:59 p.m. – A caller from Old Tunnel Road reported an intoxicated driver with no license plate. The vehicle didn’t have any lights on and was seen speeding.
Sunday
Grass Valley Police Department
1:45 p.m. – A caller from Freeman Lane reported a dog went in and started shopping on its own. The yellow lab female was contained.
2:56 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a female passed out in a vehicle, and was still in the prescription drive-thru. The caller advised he banged on the window to wake her up. The caller advised employees not to help her so she will be waiting there for a bit. The subject was booked for driving under the influence.
5:28 p.m. – A caller from Bennett Street reported someone dropped off a large duffel bag the previous day and never picked it up. The caller was concerned it could be a body or something.
6:42 p.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road reported a big rig and trailer was blocking all lanes except one. A tow company was assigned.
10:57 p.m. – A caller from Whispering Pines Lane reported a big rig driver had been unstuck but was refusing to pay the bill. The rig driver was becoming argumentative.
Nevada City Police Department
5:09 a.m. – A caller from Ridge Road reported she had a man in her house who is addicted to fentanyl and she couldn’t handle it anymore. The caller set the phone down and did not respond to dispatch.
3:49 p.m. – A caller from Boulder Street reported her vehicle had been stolen and she knew where it was. The caller stated her mother was refusing to give her vehicle back.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
9:58 a.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road reported multiple vehicles spun out.
1:52 p.m. – A caller from Highway 80 at Soda Springs reported a semi stalled and was blocking half the highway.
2:29 p.m. – A caller from Red Dog Road was upset that plows were not plowing the area. The caller advised vehicles were everywhere.
6:05 p.m. – A caller from Idaho Maryland Road reported a male subject dressed in all dark clothing walked up to the front door of the residence and looked like he was trying to get in the front door. The caller reported they had seen the subject on the camera 10 minutes prior. The camera never indicated the subject had left.
6:37 p.m. – A caller from Wolf Road stated he was testing the ability of his phone to call 911. There was no emergency, and the caller was advised of proper 911 usage.
7:09 p.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road reported a big tree down, but was unable to tell dispatch where except “by the mine.” The call was dropped due to poor cell service. Per CHP, the tree was 24 inches wide and 60 feet across. CHP reported power would be off overnight until the repairs could be completed.
