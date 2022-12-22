Nevada County Police Blotter: Male enjoying spirits ahead of the holidays

Grass Valley Police Department

9:17 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a male subject camped out in a truck with a dog inside. The caller said the subject had been urinating on the ground they believed the subject was selling drugs.

10:02 a.m. – A caller from Richardson Street reported someone drilled a hole in her gas tank overnight.

2:36 p.m. – A caller from Glenbrook Drive reported suspicious activity the occurred in a vacant house. The caller advised lights had been turned on and off with shadows moving around inside.

3:49 p.m. – A caller from Mill Street reported a male sitting in front of the business drinking alcohol. Later, the caller reported the subject was getting vocal with citizens watching.

5:17 p.m. – A caller from Neal Street reported a male drinking from an alcohol bottle and being verbally abusive to people.

7:13 p.m. – A caller from Whiting Street reported that someone spray painted and damaged the caller’s neighbor’s mobile home.

7:30 p.m. – A caller from North Church Street reported that they were informed by a neighbor that someone was inside of their home. The caller was not home; it’s a rental property. The reason the caller thought someone was inside the home was because the lights were on and there was an unknown vehicle in the driveway. The caller was uncooperative.

Nevada City Police Department

11:34 a.m. – A caller from Helling Way reported a male subject that appeared to be new in town that needed to be told to be quiet and respect other patrons. The caller thought the subject was under the influence.

1:23 p.m. – A caller from Zion Street reported a drunk male on a front bench disturbing customers.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

2:24 a.m. – A caller from Brooks Road reported a subject dealing drugs and doing dope.

9:40 a.m. – A caller from Ridge Road reported a vehicle swerving and unable to maintain lanes.

11:18 a.m. – A caller from Retrac Way reported the neighbor’s dog was on the caller’s property and requested that the neighbor be talked to.

12:45 p.m. – A caller from Bloomfield Court reported a loose dog on the property. The caller said the dog kept jumping on him.

5:18 p.m. – A caller from Indian Springs Road reported subjects trespassing on the property and stating they were going to take items from the property. The caller stated she had locked herself inside and was unsure where the subjects were on the property.

5:44 p.m. – A caller from Valley Drive reported one or two people trespassing at a house where the owner had passed away. The caller had been seeing people walk from the house with bags for the last few days.

8:44 p.m. – A caller from Wolf Road reported a male that was running into traffic.

— Jennifer Nobles