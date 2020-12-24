Nevada County police blotter: Mail thief leaves in vehicle that sounds like one in ’Tokyo Drift’
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday
9:43 a.m. — A caller from Banner Quaker Hill Road and Quaker Ridge Court reported a mailbox had been broken into.
1:42 p.m. — A caller from Banner View Drive reported finding mail in a green waste can.
1:46 p.m. — A caller from Quaker Ridge Court reported finding mail while out on a walk.
2:31 p.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road reported a man walking around, checking vehicles and looking in windows.
3:28 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Sacramento Street reported vehicles going backward on the on-ramp.
4:35 p.m. — A caller from a business on Pleasant Valley Road reported two people drinking whiskey out of a bottle who then left in a vehicle with “Just married” written on the back in pink.
5:53 p.m. — A caller from Aurora Close reported someone just stole their mail and left in a vehicle that sounded like one in the movie “Tokyo Drift.”
6:41 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Penn Valley Drive reported road rage, with a truck trying to run another vehicle off the road.
9:57 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and Bitney Springs Road reported seeing a bear crossing the street.
Nevada City Police Department
Wednesday
12:56 p.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street reported a man assaulting a woman in the parking lot. It was a verbal argument only and no charges were requested by either party.
— Liz Kellar
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User