Nevada County police blotter: Mail thief leaves in vehicle that sounds like one in ’Tokyo Drift’

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

9:43 a.m. — A caller from Banner Quaker Hill Road and Quaker Ridge Court reported a mailbox had been broken into.

1:42 p.m. — A caller from Banner View Drive reported finding mail in a green waste can.

1:46 p.m. — A caller from Quaker Ridge Court reported finding mail while out on a walk.

2:31 p.m. — A caller from a business on Combie Road reported a man walking around, checking vehicles and looking in windows.

3:28 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Sacramento Street reported vehicles going backward on the on-ramp.

4:35 p.m. — A caller from a business on Pleasant Valley Road reported two people drinking whiskey out of a bottle who then left in a vehicle with “Just married” written on the back in pink.

5:53 p.m. — A caller from Aurora Close reported someone just stole their mail and left in a vehicle that sounded like one in the movie “Tokyo Drift.”

6:41 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Penn Valley Drive reported road rage, with a truck trying to run another vehicle off the road.

9:57 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway and Bitney Springs Road reported seeing a bear crossing the street.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

12:56 p.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street reported a man assaulting a woman in the parking lot. It was a verbal argument only and no charges were requested by either party.

— Liz Kellar