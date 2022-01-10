Nevada County police blotter: Mail carrier bitten by dog

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

7:58 a.m. — A caller near Highway 49 and Bethel Church Way reported an elderly woman driving on the shoulder and swerving into the roadway.

9:10 a.m. — A caller near Dennis and Gary ways reported a renter who was supposed to leave the day before and had not vacated.

9:20 a.m. — A caller near Klondike Flat Road and Silverado Way reported a subject that had been warned numerous times is, once again, trespassing on his friend’s property.

9:29 a.m. — A caller near Wolf Mountain Road, between Sutherland Drive and Gillham Court, reported that their neighbor’s loose dog came out and attached the reporting party’s livestock.





10:05 a.m. — A caller near Clayton Road, between Provenza Court and Rodda Drive, reported the theft of his backpack, computer and “Police ID/firearm” from his unlocked vehicle.

11:48 a.m. — A caller near Chaparral Drive, between Roadrunner Court and Bunting Way, reported an injured deer by the dock that needed to be dispatched.

12:43 p.m. — A caller near Golden Lily Court and Rattlesnake Road reported a fraudulent call he received wherein a subject identified themselves as part of the county Sheriff’s Office.

12:52 p.m. — A caller near McCourtney and Perimeter roads reported two loose horses — one white and black and the other red.

2:18 p.m. — A caller near McCourtney and Gai roads reported subjects stealing the reporting party’s trailer and wood from the property.

2:44 p.m. — A caller near West Hacienda Drive, between Peppi Place and Tanquary Court, reported subjects doing doughnuts in the parking lot.

3:28 p.m. — A caller near Maidu Avenue reported a deputy needed to serve an inmate an unserved harassment order.

4:35 p.m. — A caller near Combie Road reported that everyone in line is not wearing masks and he feels threatened.

4:55 p.m. — The postmaster of the Penn Valley post office called from Sun Forest Drive and Woodland Loop to report a mail carrier was bitten by a dog.

5:10 p.m. — A caller near Little Valley Road reported a male subject threatened to use a chainsaw and cut the reporting party into little pieces. According to dispatch, the reporting party said “if he comes anywhere near me with a a chainsaw that is running, I’m going to put him down. I’m giving the sheriff’s this warning.”

5:42 p.m. — A caller near Paddock Lane, between McCourtney Road and Mara Serena Lane, reported an elderly male running away from a residence on a walker.

Saturday

1:24 a.m. — A caller near Cerrito Road reported hearing secondhand that there is a man with a long, billy goat-style beard and a firearm in his waistband who potentially wanted to harm a woman by the name of Monique.

4:03 a.m. — A caller near Echo Ridge Drive, between Marjon Drive and Pepper Lane, reported EDD fraud.

11:09 a.m. — A caller near Wolf Drive and Mountaintop Lane reported her landlord deliberately put a boulder in the driveway to prevent her and her husband from getting up the driveway.

11:11 a.m. — A caller near Greenhorn Road, between Leaf Lane and Vincent Court, reported two subjects on her property that were not supposed to be there.

11:28 a.m. — A caller near South Mack Road reported vandalism to his vehicle. The 1969 Chevy Nova was locked in the garage when its quarter panels were kicked in.

4:52 p.m. — A caller near Willow Valley Road and Evergreen Court reported a 3-foot deep sinkhole.

6:10 p.m. — The Nevada Irrigation District reported a water leak running down the hill. Dispatch then left a message for Grass Valley Public Works.

7:27 p.m. — A caller near Boreal Ridge Road reported a snowboarder in their ticket office. The reporting party said the subject was suspected of stealing 12 boards.

9:27 p.m. — A caller near Three Sevens Place and Meda Drive reported her friend was at her house under the influence, refusing to leave and currently outside with his pants down.

Sunday

2:55 a.m. — A caller near Red Dog Road and North Silver Willow Lane reported his debit card was stolen and $800,000 was taken out of his bank account.

7:15 a.m. — A caller near Little Valley Road reported that someone hacked in and changed the Wi-Fi name and password.

8:06 a.m. — A caller near Rough and Ready Highway and Awesome Hill Road reported an injured deer in a ditch on the side of the road that was unable to walk.

9:04 a.m. — A caller near Perimeter Road, between Harlow Place and Dawnridge Drive, reported two loose cows on his property.

2:03 p.m. — A caller near Harmony Ridge Road and Highway 20 reported a subject was on her property taking her solar panels apart.

3:05 p.m. — A caller near Sky Oaks Lane and Jaime Way reported his neighbor damaged his generator by unplugging it improperly when the power came back on.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

10:11 a.m. — A caller near Maidu Avenue reported a woman getting out of a Gold Chevy Tahoe on the dispatch side of the jail and tried to communicate with the inmates. The reporting party said that the car has shown up multiple times over the last three weeks.

6:25 p.m. — A caller near Coyote Street, outside of the Consolidated Fire District, reported a male subject under the influence who said they needed help. The reporting party said the subject needed to get to a warming shelter.

1:36 a.m. — A caller near West Broad Street, between Finley and Bennett streets, reported a man she did not know just hit her in the face after she tried to help the woman he was on a Tinder date with get a cab.

— Rebecca O’Neil