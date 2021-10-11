Nevada County police blotter: Mace-spraying incident affects business

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

11:20 a.m. — A caller from Little Valley Road reported shots from nearby, saying someone was shooting at something, maybe a trailer. The caller then said it was an Airsoft gun before calling again and saying the subjects left in an early 2000s Honda Sport Utility Vehicle, and that the subjects were trespassing. Multiple people agreed that it was an Airsoft gun being fired at garbage cans. No injuries or property damage was reported.

2:26 p.m. — A caller at Penn Valley Drive and Pheasant Lane reported a juvenile punched doors and requested he be cited. The juvenile was then reported to have showered and calmed down. Deputies issued a case number for the vandalism and another for medical unexplained physical symptoms. A be-on-the-lookout alert was issued.

6:59 p.m. — A Forest Service agent at Highway 49 and Flume Street was flagged down by a man who said he was bit and maced. Per the agent’s report, the man was hit in the head with a baseball bat and maced, but declined medical attention. A caller from a Highway 49 business said the mace got into her business and employees began to throw up and were in pain and asked for medical assistance. Employees then said they no longer wanted medical attention.

Saturday





3:30 p.m. — A caller at Allison Ranch Road reported subjects parking and blocking a gate. When the caller tried talking with them they became combative. The caller believes he may have seen a gun in the waistband of one subject. There was an unknown vehicle description. The caller then waited for contact near Moat Drive and Allison Ranch Road.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

1:20 a.m.— A caller at Coyote and Court streets reported a bus parked at the corner with several subjects coming and going, and requested that they be moved along.

10:52 a.m. — A caller at Gold Flat and Gracie roads reported hearing a loud explosion. The caller said he did not believe there was any construction work happening in the area.

Saturday

2:13 a.m. – A caller at Commercial and Main streets complained of a loud group of 30 to 40 people and a DJ in an alley.

10:10 a.m. — A caller at King Hiram Drive and Searls Avenue said he heard four to five gun shots in an area north of Zion Street.

1:36 p.m. — A caller at Bennett and Spring streets reported three vans with occupants smoking drugs and using the premises for a restroom. The caller said it has been an ongoing issue.

— William Roller