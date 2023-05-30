Friday
Grass Valley Police Department
12:06 p.m. – A caller from Saint Patricks Drive reported a vehicle drove past their house and a passenger had a plastic Airsoft-type gun. The caller heard the passenger pumping and clicking the gun while they were driving on the street.
3:29 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a rat for sale in the store had labored breathing and was bleeding from its nose. The caller informed the store of the rat’s condition and the store didn’t allow the caller to purchase the rat.
7:39 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported a sedan that was shooting a paintball gun or squirt gun out the window at people who were walking by.
8:00 p.m. – A caller from Bennett Street requested assistance regarding a call he received from a male subject who was inquiring about him tattooing a minor.
9:47 p.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported that they received a call and the male subject stated, “I don’t know what else to do. I’m going to kill you.” The male subject then hung up. The caller called earlier saying they had received a text message and it could be the same person.
Nevada City Police Department
9:56 p.m. – A caller from Coyote Street reported there was a male subject sleeping on the floor of the post office.
10:31 p.m. – A caller from Nimrod Street reported that she could hear a loud party with music over by the pool. An additional caller reported the same.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
9:18 a.m. – A caller from Combie Road reported two vehicle windows broken with a pellet or BB gun the previous night in the driveway.
1:03 p.m. – A caller from Pittsburg Road reported a female camping by the NID ditch for two days. The caller requested she be moved along.
2:13 p.m. – A caller from Elnora Drive reported a subject honking her horn on her scooter as she drives by her house. The caller felt she was being harassed.
8:15 p.m. – A caller from Daffodil Court reported a large RV that has been parked near the caller’s home for three days.
Saturday
Grass Valley Police Department
10:53 a.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported fraud, stalking, and theft. The caller stated that people who are multimillionaires have been hacking her phones. She got a brand new government phone, and requested GVPD take it because she got Google notifications when she turned it on and believed the millionaire stalker was already hacking her phone. She said she knew it was hacked because the phone worked without a SIM card.
4:00 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported a male wearing a black cape who spit on the caller’s car and walked up to an older man and female and pretended to punch them.
7:50 p.m. – A caller from Alta Street reported a dogsitter was walking a dog and the dog lunged at her daughter and bit her.
9:22 p.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported that male and female subjects took groceries and loaded them into a truck near the corner of the store. The suspect left his phone in the shopping cart and was then upset because they would not allow him back in the store to get the phone.
11:27 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported she went into the store and when she got back she realized someone took her money. The caller was feeling unsafe.
Nevada City Police Department
8:27 a.m. – A caller from Commercial Street reported a man with a guitar harassing people who walk by. At the time of the call, the subject was in an elderly person’s face and swinging his guitar around.
8:48 p.m. – A caller from Zion Street reported a male subject dressed all in black trying to start fights with by-passers.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
3:53 a.m. – A caller from Cisco Grove reported a pickup truck driving on the wrong side of the freeway.
10:12 a.m. – A caller from Sun Ranch Road reported hearing gunshots in the area and was concerned it was too close to her residence.
1:34 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20 and Red Lane reported a dog fell out of a trailer and was wounded in the blackberry bushes.
5:04 p.m. – A caller from Moore Hill Road reported they were playing with handcuffs and the key broke off and they needed assistance in removing them.
6:39 p.m. – A caller from Lake Lane reported a subject had just thrown his friend’s phone in the lake after going through their belongings.
9:13 p.m. – A caller from Arabian Ranch Place reported the wires on his electrical gate were cut. The caller believed it was his neighbors and also believed there may have been more damage done.
10:39 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 at Moonshine Road reported loud music and some sort of festival and light show happening across the river from their location. The caller called back advising the people across the river had been up and partying for three days and the kids in his household were crying due to lack of sleep.
10:55 p.m. – A caller from Scotts Flat Road reported there was a disturbance happening a couple camp sites from him.
Sunday
Grass Valley Police Department
1:37 p.m. – A caller from Colfax Avenue reported a vehicle that doesn’t belong to the tenants and had been parked there for three days and hadn’t been moved.
2:43 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported she was stuck behind a fence with a dog.
4:05 p.m. – A caller from Litton Trail reported he found a Ziploc baggie with a white substance on the trail.
Nevada City Police Department
12:04 a.m. – A caller from Nevada Street reported that at least two white dogs were in a camper attached to a truck. The dogs had been barking for over an hour.
12:39 a.m. – A caller from Zion Street reported that her car was stolen. The key fob was in the vehicle.
12:10 p.m. – A caller from B Street reported a sick fox in the roadway that appeared to be suffering.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
12:32 a.m. – A caller from Ridge Road reported hearing loud music and what sounded to be a party with screaming. The caller was not willing to sign a complaint, just asked for them to be quieted down.
7:36 a.m. – A caller from Penn Valley Road reported a loose horse at the post office.
12:19 p.m. – A caller from Golden Lily Court reported two deer stuck in the fence, requiring assistance.
4:55 p.m. – A caller from Del Mar Way reported a “rave” had been going on, and per the caller the music had been blasting sine the morning and into the night.
6:02 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20 at Harmony Ridge reported trespassers were on the property and left behind beer cans. Per the caller, one of the cans was still cold.
5:55 p.m. – A caller from River Ranch Road reported that it sounded like people were shooting off firearms or fireworks off and on.
10:50 p.m. – A caller from Brunswick Drive reported a noise complaint of “whooping and honking” was causing the caller’s ill sister to be upset.
11:28 p.m. – A caller from Edwards Crossing called in from a yellow box on the side of the roadway. The caller didn’t know where she was and got lost from her husband a few hours prior. She had walked about five miles since the two had been separated.
—Jennifer Nobles