Nevada County police blotter: Lost and friendly yak reported

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

5:17 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Yuba River Court reported the theft of a golf cart and other items.

11:45 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Sutton Way reported that someone has been sleeping in her Jeep, and that personal items have been left inside the vehicle. The caller later said that a man was lurking in the area, and asking people where they live and where they park their cars.

12:10 p.m. — Someone in the lobby of the police department reported vandalism to a newspaper box in the 100 block of West McKnight Way. The person said vandalism had occurred at other locations as well.

5:09 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Richardson Street reported a “crackhead homeless thief” using a garden hose to take a shower.

5:15 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Richardson Street reported the “crackhead homeless thief” now was going through stuff in a parking lot and trying to break in.

5:18 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Neal Street reported panhandling in front of a business.

6:10 p.m. — A caller in the 200 block of South Auburn Street reported transients setting up a camp behind a building.

8:04 p.m. — A caller near North Auburn and Richardson streets reported an unresponsive woman in her vehicle parked on the wrong side of the street. Officers arrived and made an arrest.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

12:40 a.m. — A caller near Alta Via Avenue and Engle Street reported someone at the back gate to a Nevada Irrigation District treatment plant was shining a flashlight. A vehicle had arrived and left twice.

11:39 a.m. — A caller on Brock Drive, near Rocker Road, reported the theft of a bike.

12:03 p.m. — A caller on Greenwood Court, near Greenwood Circle, reported that he believed a generator had been stolen.

2:27 p.m. — A caller on Highway 49, near Lode Line Way, reported a walker had been stolen from a truck.

3:37 p.m. — A caller near Wolf Mountain Road and Dawn Lane reported a lost and friendly yak.

7:41 p.m. — A caller on Loma Rica Drive, near Grass Valley Avenue, reported a woman breaking into his shop. The caller was in a dispute with a neighbor at the time, and yelling was heard in the background. The caller said the neighbor had left, and the woman is his ex-girlfriend.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

6:42 a.m. — A caller on Searls Avenue, near Bost Avenue, reported a transient sleeping in front of a business.

— Alan Riquelmy