Nevada County police blotter: Looters spotted on game cameras

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

12:13 a.m. — A caller on the 200 block of Church Street reported seeing a possible break in at the church. Lights were on and the caller saw shadows of two males on the roof. The caller stated one subject saw him and they left. The caller followed them to get a description.

1:36 a.m. — A caller on the 600 block of Main Street reported he was at his business when his alarm tripped. The caller stated he has private cameras on the inside and someone was seen walking around the business, and he requested law enforcement to respond. Contact was made with caller, but nothing appeared missing or damaged.

6:25 a.m. — California Highway Patrol on Red Dog Road at Chalk Bluff Road requested quads or similar vehicles to rescue crash victims: a mother with a 3-year-old child in an overturned vehicle. CHP and Cal Fire searched the area, but there was no call back number.

11:02 a.m. — A caller reported a driver in a tan-colored van on Penn Valley Drive and Indian Springs Road was slumped over the steering wheel, passed out.





5:17 p.m. — A welfare check was requested from the 500 block of Scadden Drive. A caller reported a landlord barged into an apartment, stating she needed to be admitted to a psychiatric hospital. Landlord then left in a Silver Pilot for an unknown destination but possibly Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. No drugs were involved.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Sunday

12:40 a.m. — A caller om Meyer Ravine Road reported a possible motorcycle being stolen from her driveway that was being towed away by a white pickup. Caller stated it was not her vehicle.The pickup left toward Garden Bar Road and dumped the bike. Caller stated the subject was trying to get the bike back into a trailer because the bike had fallen over.

1:21 p.m. — A California Highway Patrol unit on Meyer Road and Highway 174 requested a unit for looters seen on game cameras.

2:26 p.m. — A caller at Hobart Mills was at Tahoe Timber Trails when they were flagged down by a subject who stated his motorhome was disabled with his wife and child inside. Caller followed him there and then jump started his motorhome. Caller is concerned because he thinks they’ll break down again and the male seemed suspicious.

10:50 p.m. — A caller at Paradise Lake Trail and Interstate 80 reported her brother was missing. He was hiking with five to six others and was supposed to return to San Jose on Sunday. The caller’s brother is driving a black Dodge Durango.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

8:51 p.m. — A caller reported that transients are sleeping on California Organics property, and using her property for entry and exit. Caller requested transients be moved along, but does not know how many there are and requested deputies to engage with the trespassers.

— William Roller