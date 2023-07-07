NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
12:36 a.m. — Reports of subjects setting off fireworks on Dog Bar Road and Bear River Road were made.
12:38 a.m. — A disturbance was reported off of Shadow Pines Drive from a man thought to be under the influence of illegal substances and his girlfriend who is threatening him. The woman was yelling into the phone that there is cocaine in the house but she is leaving and left her children with him.
3:51 a.m. — A 911 caller at Quartz Mine Place and Dead End reported that his friend who was under the influence of illegal substances punched him in the face. The reporting party did not want to prosecute but requested assistance because a female friend’s daughter left on foot when units arrived.
5:08 a.m. — A mother of a 17-year old daughter reported that the juvenile was hitting her and other things. The juvenile was currently walking up and down the road on Golden Star Road and Quartz Mine Place. Officers were unable to locate the girl. The subject was last seen wearing a black Nike T-shirt and white pants walking toward the entrance of Tall Pines.
9:16 a.m. — Identity theft was reported after a reporting party on Golden Trout Way and Minnow Way received a debit card that he did not apply for.
10:19 a.m. — A burglary was reported on Robinson Road when a 14-year old daughter and her guardian went on the property, where she knows she is not allowed to enter, and stole items including documents. The reporting party was interested in obtaining a restraining order.
11:50 a.m. — A hit and run was reported on West Main Street.
2:45 p.m. — An adult was arrested near the Rite Aid on Sutton Way and Brunswick Road after a traffic stop for not having license plates.
3:55 p.m. — A man was arrested after trespassing and sleeping under a tree of private property on Table Meadow Road and China Hollow Road. The man was thought to be associated with a house on Ramada and had a warrant. The subject was booked at Wayne Brown Correctional Facility.
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
1:24 a.m. — A man was arrested for trespassing on Sutton Way near the Rite Aid and booked into Wayne Brown Correctional Facility for a felony and two misdemeanors.
12:03 p.m. — Threats against an employee at the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital on Glasson Way were made.
1:04 p.m. — Vandalism in a parking space of the Grocery Outlet on Sutton Way was reported to read ‘Kill Cops’ in spray paint.
1:48 p.m. — A subject was reported smoking and dealing fentanyl out of a white suburban parked in the same location for two days in front of Knights Paint on Sutton Way and Brunswick Road.
2:52 p.m. — A welfare check was called in for a female sitting at the bus stop in front of the Grocery Outlet on Sutton Way all day talking to herself last seen wearing leopard print clothing. Officers were unable to locate her.
3:44 p.m. — A woman was arrested after being reported by an employee at the O’Reillys Auto Parts on Freeman Lane. The woman was slurring and appeared under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The subject was driving a GMC pickup and was taken to the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.
6:06 p.m. — A shoplifter was apprehended at the Target on W. McKnight Way and given a citation.
7:40 p.m. — Officers assisted a 911 caller reporting a disturbance at the Holiday Lodge. The reporting party was trying to stop a fight with another guest at the Lodge.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
8:27 a.m. — A library employee reported broken glass all over the property and heard glass breaking. There was a subject last seen wearing a brim hat with gray shorts and gray shirt on the property who the employee has a restraining order on. The subject was then reported to be waiting at the bus stop and seen leaving on the bus.
10:34 a.m. — An adult was arrested on Broad Street for municipal code violation of having an open container of alcohol.
3:35 p.m. — An 11-year old male was reported missing at the public swimming pool on Nimrod Street for about 50 minutes. The reporting party left the parent a voice message and the parent was currently unaware of the situation. The boy was last seen wearing a long sleeve white T-shirt and swim shorts.
4:49 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for a 70-year old man lying in the road. The reporting party was trying to move the subject who refused help. The call was transferred to CAL FIRE.
