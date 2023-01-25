Grass Valley Police Department
1:07 a.m. – A caller from Old Tunnel Road reported several subjects jumping over the balcony and passing stuff back and forth. The caller thought it was drug related.
10:16 a.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported a burglary to the business that took place Friday night. The caller stated they had video surveillance.
10:38 a.m. – A caller from East McKnight Way reported a subject setting up a camp. The caller advised them to move along the prior day but they hadn’t.
4:01 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported a transient had been there for a few hours with bags all over and was taking up two parking spaces. The subject had been yelling at things and traffic.
7:12 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a sports car looking vehicle doing donuts in the parking lot.
9:12 p.m. – A caller from Hughes Road stated they were driving by and saw a subject that appeared to be in an altercation with an employee. The caller stated the subject was slamming the door and throwing items and the caller could hear the subject yelling.
10:56 p.m. – A caller from North Church Street reported two grown men came onto her property to her porch. The caller opened the door and asked what they were doing and they just walked off without acknowledging her. The caller was concerned because “it’s not the best neighborhood” and she was scared. Caller requested an area check.
Nevada City Police Department
4:26 a.m. – A caller from West Main Street in Grass Valley reported a male was trying to break in. The caller could hear him pounding on the door. The caller then stated she knew the subject but he was not invited over. The caller thought the male had pepper spray on him.
10:36 a.m. – A caller from Brock Road reported an ongoing issue with a loose dog in the neighborhood. The caller had been out with their kids and dogs and the dog came after the caller and was chasing and barking at them.
5:52 p.m. – A caller from Gold Flat Road reported a vehicle was swerving all over the roadway and stopping in the roadway for no reason.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
8:05 a.m. – A caller from Rattlesnake Road requested assistance regarding a homeowner at the house she cleans who was claiming the caller had stolen from her. The caller stated the homeowner told her God showed her that the caller stole from her in a vision. The caller stated she had not stolen and wanted information about harassment and slander.
9:55 a.m. – A caller from Combie Road reported the theft of a catalytic converter from an RV.
11:21 a.m. – A caller from Wolf Road reported a suspicious subject at the end of their driveway. The caller stated they had let out their three dogs and only two came back. One was missing. The caller was given the number of a caller who had found the dog and they were en route to return it.
11:43 a.m. – A caller from Valley Drive reported a vacant house had a squatter. The caller stated the subject is in a wheelchair and had made mention of starting a pot farm and making millions.
3:07 p.m. – A caller from Wolf Road reported a male subject that had been stumbling in the area all day. The subject was digging in the dirt, and then went into the middle of traffic. An additional caller reported the same subject was in the middle of the highway.
3:58 p.m. – A caller from Lakeshore South reported hearing a male voice screaming, “No, stop, please!”
5:25 p.m. – A caller from Carrie Drive stated he bought a vehicle from a subject over two years ago and now the subject stated the caller still owed money, and was threatening to report the truck stolen.
7:01 p.m. – A caller from Perimeter Road reported a very large pig in the middle of the roadway.
8:03 p.m. – A caller from Combie Road reported a male that seemed very disoriented and was touching other people’s cars and talking to himself. The caller wasn’t comfortable asking the male to leave due to his odd behavior.
—Jennifer Nobles