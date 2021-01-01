Nevada County police blotter: Landlord, tenant issues on New Year’s Eve
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday
12:45 a.m. — A caller near Ringtail Road and Lake Forest Drive reported two semi trucks stuck in the snow, blocking the slow lane.
9:55 a.m. — A caller near Ballantree Lane reported their neighbor’s pigs trespassing.
12:15 p.m. — A caller near North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road reported a found black lab with a white patch on its chest.
1:34 p.m. — A caller near Liquidambar and Anchor lanes reported her former employer driving a suspicious truck around the subject’s neighborhood.
1:55 p.m. — An anonymous caller near Grizzly Hill and Mountain Spring roads requested a welfare check on abandoned puppies.
2:49 p.m. — A caller near Alls Well Place and Slate Creek Road reported their landlord for harassment.
3:06 p.m. — A caller near Oakmont Way between Lakeshore South and Greenbriar Way reported their landlord refusing to let tenants return home.
3:58 p.m. — A caller near Sequoia Court reported his dog was bitten at the dog park.
3:59 p.m. — A caller near the Kingvale Interstate-80 ramp reported a white, Chevrolet truck driving erratically.
4:26 p.m. — A caller near Puon and Lost River roads reported that some of his minerals and stones were stolen.
9:01 p.m. — A caller near Snow Mountain Camp and New Rome roads reported hearing three shots in the area.
9:04 p.m. — A caller near Alta Street and Ridge Road reported that they found a German shepherd.
9:07 p.m. — A caller on Post Chaise Circle near Brougham and Clydesdale roads reported a subject entangled in his oxygen tube and could not access any food in his home.
9:11 p.m. — A 911 caller on Ridge Road near Sierra Drive and Manzanita Drive reported his firearm stolen.
Nevada City Police Department
Thursday
9:56 a.m. — A caller near Hollow Way and Bost Avenue reported seeing transients stacking mattresses on one of the old, open-air railroad cars near where the Railroad Museum connects to the Northern Queen.
— Rebecca O’Neil
