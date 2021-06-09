Nevada County police blotter: Landlord strikes tenant with metal pole, arrest made

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

10:39 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Church Street reported an ongoing issue regarding a group of juveniles who were attempting to vandalize a building. The caller requested an increase in police patrols in the area to monitor the incident.

11:40 a.m. — A caller from the 1800 block of East Main Street reported a man and a woman who were apparently heavily intoxicated and stumbling on the sidewalk. The man was also described as urinating into a soda bottle. Police responded to the area and contacted the two individuals, who were both later arrested on charges of public intoxication.

12:49 p.m. — A caller from an apartment complex on the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a juvenile who was apparently attempting to start fires in the area.

1:49 p.m. — A caller near Highway 49 and McKnight Way reported two trucks that were street racing on the roadway. It appeared as though the drivers of the vehicles were intoxicated, according to the report of the incident. One of the trucks was described as a black pickup, the other was described as a white Ford pickup.





4:47 p.m. — A caller from an apartment complex on the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported that all of her property had been stolen out of her unit.

5:21 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported that their handicapped placard had been stolen out of their vehicle.

8:43 p.m. — A caller from a clothing store outside of the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a man and a woman who were physically fighting. Police were unable to locate the individuals allegedly involved in the incident.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

11:11 a.m. — A caller from Buckeye Road reported that they had observed a man trespassing on their property through a surveillance camera. Deputies who responded to the property were unable to locate this individual.

12:10 p.m. — A caller from Oak Hill Drive reported that their dog had been stolen. No further details were available, and a police report was taken of the incident.

3:49 p.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln Road, near Blue Skies Place and Ansonia Court, reported that their dog had just been attacked by six coyotes. The dog apparently survived the attack, but had to be taken to the vet, according to the report.

5:52 p.m. — A caller from Alls Well Place, near Slate Creek, reported a confrontation with her landlord that involved the caller brandishing a knife. No one was hurt and the parties were separated.

7:27 p.m. — A caller from Keller Road reported being physically assaulted by his landlord, who purportedly had struck the caller with a metal pole, according to the report. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and arrested an unspecified individual for assault with a deadly weapon, according to dispatch logs from the call.

10:25 p.m. — A caller from Pine Cone Circle reported that her 16-year-old son was under the influence of acid and was behaving violently. Authorities responded to the scene.

