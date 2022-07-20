Nevada County Police Blotter: Kid sneaks out, gets locked out

GRASS VALLEY POLICE

Monday

1:09 a.m.: Caller from Auburn street reports two females and a male entering a store.

2:56 a.m.: Caller from Lucas Lane reports neighbor screaming.

5:31 a.m.: Caller from Sutton Way reports four or five transients parked and trespassing in a field.

6:26 a.m.: Caller from West Main Street reports behind threatened by a subject.

8:56 a.m.: Caller from Whiting Street reports brother screaming, believed to be doing meth.

9:53 a.m.: Caller from Berryhill Drive reported juvenile locked out of neighbor’s apartment and slept outside. Juvenile sneaked out of home without telling mother, who locked the door. Juvenile didn’t have key. Mother didn’t hear knocking.

11:08 a.m.: Caller on Highway 49 reported vehicle driving erratically struck the caller’s vehicle while caller passed. Caller followed other vehicle to hospital parking long. Caller and other driver grappling when officers arrive.

2:38 p.m.: Caller from Sutton Way reports someone broke into a vacant motel room and won’t leave.

3:48 p.m.: Caller on Highway 49 near McKnight reports refrigerator in roadway.

5:06 p.m.: Caller from West McKnight Way reports she’s being followed by ex after meeting to pick up 2-year-old daughter.

5:58 p.m.: Caller from South Auburn reports two subjects came to property and claimed they from a bank and checking out the property for foreclosure. They went through the caller’s mailbox. Registered owner of vehicle advised that she works with bank and takes photos for foreclosure.

7:34 p.m.: Caller on Highway 49 near Dorsey reported wrong way driver. Another caller near McKnight reported the same a few minutes later, and another after that.

8:45 p.m. Caller from South Church Street reports husband whom she is divorcing smashed her vehicle windows and punched her.

9:18 p.m.: Caller from Dorsey Driver reports ex-boyfriend yelling at her and attempting to break in.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

12:37 p.m.: Reporting party at Sheriff’s Office reports theft from home after a fire Saturday night.

1:02 p.m.: Caller from Brooks Road reported person on restraining order came into her home and took her dogs to the shelter. Animal Control took the dogs after report from property owner of animals running at large.

2:29 p.m.: Caller from Ridge Road reports husband is acting manic and angry that caller wouldn’t let him take the car.

2:33 p.m.: Caller from Hangtree Road reports neighbors are videotaping her in her yard, and male neighbor with firearm stated “Pow, pow” to her while femaile recorded.

4:02 p.m.: Caller from Tiger Tail Road reporting for elderly female that about $8,000 was stolen from her.

5:53 p.m.: Caller from Horton Street reports seeing female dump mail out of vehicle onto roadway.

7:01 p.m.: Caller on Sugarloaf Road reports husband just attacked her. Foot is hurt and she was thrown to the ground.

9:49 p.m.: Caller from Harvey Road reports her boyfriend pushed her against a wall and she has a knot on her head. She is in her room, and he is in his room. He has lots of firearms, though none displayed.

10:46 p.m.: Caller from Littlejohn Lane reports femail neighbor is naked and playing loud music in her vehicle.

— Don Rogers