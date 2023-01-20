Grass Valley Police Department
6:00 a.m. – A caller from Joerschke Drive was hearing people making threats to poison the caller’s dog. The caller thought it might be a neighbor but was unsure.
8:28 a.m. – A caller from North Church Street reported a subject slumped over in a pick-up truck. The caller tried to wake the subject up.
10:26 a.m. – A caller from Maltman Drive reported two men in the parking lot having an altercation.
12:55 p.m. – A caller from Alley Way reported she was attacked by an acquaintance because she found out they stole property from another friend.
12:58 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a male subject was pounding stakes into the ground at the power plant.
3:08 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported four to five subjects smoking marijuana.
4:06 p.m. – A caller from Mill Street is a property owner and his tenant was to leave in December and is still at the residence. Other residents in the area believe the tenant is involved in drug sales, since people are in and out at all hours.
7:01 p.m. – A caller from Taylorville Road reported ongoing issues with campers on the street. The caller reported two subjects huddled under tarps connected to trailers and vehicles parked nearby. The caller requested they move along so it deters criminal activity.
Nevada City Police Department
4:36 p.m. – A caller from Zion Street reported three juveniles terrorizing the neighborhood. The caller stated they were knocking over trash cans.
6:49 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported a younger woman walked in with an older gentleman and left her dog on the back patio. The woman left with the man and the caller advised she did not feel good about it. She thought the woman may have been intoxicated and found the situation suspicious.
8:47 p.m. – A caller from Ridge Road reported the tires to his vehicle were slashed.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
7:21 a.m. – A caller from Douglas Lane reported icy roads between Douglas and Rudd.
9:27 a.m. – A caller from Fairway Glen Place reported a young buck stuck in the swamp and had been there since the day before.
10:38 a.m. – A caller from Lime Kiln Road reported she hired someone to paint her vacant house and he never finished the job and had left the property.
11:26 a.m. – A caller from Rosewood Court reported her neighbors are stopping her garbage cans from being picked up in an attempt to file a complaint and get the vacation rental shut down.
12:50 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 reported an intoxicated subject with his pants around his ankles digging around in his vehicle. The caller was concerned he would drink and drive.
1:59 p.m. – A caller from Combie Road reported a male subject outside at a table tossing a knife in the air .
3:21 p.m. – A caller from Oro Valley Road reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a motorhome. The caller was unsure when the theft took place as the motorhome was parked in storage.
4:14 p.m. – A caller from Madrone Forest Drive reported a disturbance with subjects who had been evicted from the property but continue to return. The caller sid the suspect threatened to hit her with their vehicle.
4:38 p.m. – A caller from Highway 174 reported he was just attacked by a male subject who lunged at him after knocking at his door and then took off in the direction behind the house.
5:58 p.m. – A caller from Spring Ranches Road reported a male subject trying to flag down vehicles.
8:31 p.m. – A caller from Scotts Flat Road reported a female sleeping in a vehicle. The caller was concerned she would freeze to death.
—Jennifer Nobles