Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
07:46 a.m. – A caller from Bitney Springs Road reported the theft of her security camera which occurred around 1 a.m. The caller was advised to wait to go on to the property until contact with law enforcement was made.
8:40 a.m. – A disturbance was reported off of Yearling Road resulting in the arrest of an adult after the caller’s son headbutted the caller.
10:47 a.m. – An inmate at Wayne Brown Correctional Facility off of Maidu Avenue, would like to report something to a deputy.
10:55 a.m. – A caller off of Woodhaven Place reported fraud after a bank debited her money market account for $850,000.
11:42 a.m. – The campground host at Boca Rest Campground reported a public disturbance with two intoxicated subjects that have been arguing all morning. The female involved has left the area. The male subject was passed out under a picnic table but was eventually gone on arrival and unable to locate.
1:35 p.m. – A reporting party at the Sheriff’s Office front counter reported a lost or stolen firearm.
4:38 p.m. – A bomb threat was reported near Stampede Meadows Road after Cal Trans reported a suspicious briefcase under the bridge. The suspicious briefcase was empty.
Nevada City Police Department
1:02 a.m. – Vandalism was reported off of Nimrod Street.
9:10 a.m. – A reporting party off of Searls Av/Valley Street reported a deer that was hit by a car and advised it is still alive and beside the roadway.
3:21 p.m. – A caller off of Church Street advised that he parked two blocks from the courthouse and he cannot locate his green Chevy Cavalier.
5:22 p.m. – A vehicle stop off of Pine Street just past the bridge, resulted in the arrest of an adult for driving without a license and for obstructing a peace officer in the course of their official duties.
10:12 p.m. – A reporting party off of Broad Street requested contact about a suspect who is staying at the National Hotel and stole $30,000 in crypto currency from the reporting party. Per the reporting party, the suspect is acting odd and very intoxicated, saying that the suspect feels he is wanted and has been doing suspicious things.
Grass Valley Police Department
1:12 a.m. – A subject stop along Golden Gate Terrace near Centennial Drive, resulted in the arrest of an adult who was booked on Lake County warrants.
1:16 a.m. – A subject stop on East Main Street/Idaho Maryland Road near the roundabout resulted in the arrest of an adult.
6:18 a.m. – A caller off of Alta Street at Devere Mautino Park, reported two dogs with their owner in the park. She wanted them cited as the gate says no dogs.
11:01 a.m. – A reporting party at GVPD requested advice after she got her money back from a possible scam, however now they are harassing her.
4:29 p.m. – A 911 caller from Central Avenue reported a physical altercation involving 10 juveniles fighting at Memorial Park. Per the caller, one kid was on the ground getting punched by a few other kids. They were gone on arrival of law enforcement and were unable to be located.
4:46 p.m. – A reporting party off of Central Avenue reported after law enforcement left, the juveniles were still chasing each other in their vehicles, a white Corolla and silver BMW, and then possibly went back into the park.
5:38 p.m. – A reporting party off of East Main Street reported brown water coming out of their indoor pipes.
6:28 p.m. – A 911 caller from the Condon Park dog park reported two aggressive German shepherds at the park and when the caller talked to the owner about the issue, the owner caused a verbal altercation. The owner was reportedly telling his dogs to “get” the other dogs.
6:43 p.m. – A reporting party off of Central Avenue reported a white sedan going through the parking lot at high speeds and a silver BMW with the front bumper missing with passengers hanging out the windows and sunroof, doing laps around the park.
7:03 p.m. – A caller from Colfax Avenue reported brown water coming from the pipes.
— Elias Funez