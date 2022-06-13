Nevada County police blotter: Juvenile threatened on social media to shoot up school

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

12:12 p.m.— An employee at a Nevada City Highway business reported a woman keeps coming into the store and then going out to a black Ford station wagon to place items from the store into the vehicle without paying for them.

Sunday

7:37 a.m. — A 911 caller from Chapel Street reported an attack from a roommate. The caller said he was punched a few times, but didn’t need medical attention. The subject has a history of mental health issues and had been using cannabis and possibly other narcotics that morning. The subject left the residence, walked toward town and the caller locked the door, but he thought he saw the subject return.

2:13 p.m. — A caller reported a stolen, specialized, baby blue bicycle that was last seen Saturday night.

10:37 p.m. – A 911 caller from East Main Street reported a fire at a homeless camp started burning an RV and multiple other vehicles.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

8:23 a.m. — A caller at Alta Sierra and Meadowbrook drives reported she was told by her sister that a squatter is on her 10-acre property and someone was in a broken down motorhome camping on her property.

12:36 p.m. — A caller from a Magnolia Road school reported a juvenile, not a student at that school, made threats on social media to shoot up the school.

Saturday

6:53 a.m. — A 911 caller from Penn Valley Drive and Easy Street reported an elderly women just had her phone taken from her by a man who was walking toward Penn Valley. The caller was a passerby. CHP was on the scene with the phone theft victim at Penn Valley and Horton Road.

11:06 a.m. — A caller on New Rome Road reported vibrations from heavy machinery in the area was causing damage to her home and wanted it investigated, as she assumed it was connected to an illegal cannabis grow.

1:59 p.m. — A caller at Red Dog and Buckeye roads reported he allowed an acquaintance on Friday to drive his quad for five minutes and he never returned it. The vehicle is a red 2021 Rubicon 520.

7:15 p.m. — A caller at Badger Hill and Tyler Foote Crossing roads reported her landlord locked the gate and changed the lock so she couldn’t access her house. She said she had not been evicted.

Sunday

10:44 a.m. — A caller at Greenhorn Road and Gold Starr Lane reported another burglary at her home. A jewelry box was stolen along with other jewelry pieces. The caller was unsure when the burglary took place.

9:40 p.m. — A caller at Los Altos Lane and Willow Valley Road reported he received a photo of an injury to his 14-year old son that was caused by the mother’s boyfriend.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

11:51 a.m. — A caller at Mine Rock Road and Searls Avenue reported the mother of his son stole his Social Security number and the number of his juvenile son, and was taking out insurance policies on them.

Saturday

4:35 p.m. — A caller at Zion Street reported ongoing threats and harassment from an ex-boyfriend through text while at work.

9:15 p.m. — A caller at Mine Rock Road and Searls Avenue reported his mother, who had been drinking, caused a disturbance by yelling and throwing things. The subject moved outside and then began banging on the door.

Sunday

1:54 a.m. — A caller at Railroad Avenue and Sacramento Street reported all of her items were stolen from her hotel room. The caller contacted the manager, who said he didn’t know what happened and said to contact law enforcement.

2:24 a.m. — A 911 caller from South Pine and Clark streets reported a disturbance involving two males and a female, with one male passed out on the ground who possibly had been drinking.

— William Roller