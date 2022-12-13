Nevada County Police Blotter: It’s porch pirate season
Grass Valley Police Department
1:19 a.m. – A caller from Brighton Street reported their ex-friend was driving by, honking the horn and throwing items in the driveway.
7:29 a.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported a large transient camp blocking the front of the business.
7:44 a.m. – A caller from Packard Drive reported the theft of a computer that was supposed to be delivered the previous day. Per FedEx, the package was signed for.
12:12 p.m. – A caller from Neal Street reported a dog locked n a truck with the windows up. The caller thought the dog was hot.
2:00 p.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported the theft of skis from the back of his truck.
5:05 p.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road reported the theft of a doormat and thinks the suspect is the same transient who set up a camp with a tarp against a dumpster.
8:00 p.m. – A caller from North Church Street is a property manager reporting there were two people in a vacant unit that did not belong there. They had been there for several hours and appeared to be under the influence.
8:10 p.m. – A caller visited the Grass Valley Police Department stating he had found a motorized bike in the bushes on Mill Street and wanted to turn it in. The reporting party did not have a phone.
Nevada City Police Department
10:56 p.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road reported a large amount of concrete bricks and rebar in the roadway.
11:10 a.m. – A caller from Argall Way reported the theft of two The Union newspaper racks.
11:38 a.m. – A caller from Nihell Street reported seeing a buck on her camera with a distended stomach and appeared ill.
1:16 p.m. – A caller from Gracie Road reported the theft of a package from his porch.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
12:01 p.m. – A caller from Siesta Drive requested assistance to report the commercialism of Christmas as a hate crime.
1:56 p.m. – A caller from Red Dog Road reported her car was broken down and her car was sliding on the ice.
11:50 p.m. – A caller from Hirschdale Road reported he works for a video surveillance company and was reporting a subject on the property near heavy equipment when no one should be at the site.
11:51 p.m. – A caller from Highway 174 reported an explosion heard. The loud noise was described as a large conex box being dropped onto concrete from several feet in the air.
— Jennifer Nobles
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments