Nevada County Police Blotter: It’s porch pirate season

Grass Valley Police Department

1:19 a.m. – A caller from Brighton Street reported their ex-friend was driving by, honking the horn and throwing items in the driveway.

7:29 a.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported a large transient camp blocking the front of the business.

7:44 a.m. – A caller from Packard Drive reported the theft of a computer that was supposed to be delivered the previous day. Per FedEx, the package was signed for.

12:12 p.m. – A caller from Neal Street reported a dog locked n a truck with the windows up. The caller thought the dog was hot.

2:00 p.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported the theft of skis from the back of his truck.

5:05 p.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road reported the theft of a doormat and thinks the suspect is the same transient who set up a camp with a tarp against a dumpster.

8:00 p.m. – A caller from North Church Street is a property manager reporting there were two people in a vacant unit that did not belong there. They had been there for several hours and appeared to be under the influence.

8:10 p.m. – A caller visited the Grass Valley Police Department stating he had found a motorized bike in the bushes on Mill Street and wanted to turn it in. The reporting party did not have a phone.

Nevada City Police Department

10:56 p.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road reported a large amount of concrete bricks and rebar in the roadway.

11:10 a.m. – A caller from Argall Way reported the theft of two The Union newspaper racks.

11:38 a.m. – A caller from Nihell Street reported seeing a buck on her camera with a distended stomach and appeared ill.

1:16 p.m. – A caller from Gracie Road reported the theft of a package from his porch.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

12:01 p.m. – A caller from Siesta Drive requested assistance to report the commercialism of Christmas as a hate crime.

1:56 p.m. – A caller from Red Dog Road reported her car was broken down and her car was sliding on the ice.

11:50 p.m. – A caller from Hirschdale Road reported he works for a video surveillance company and was reporting a subject on the property near heavy equipment when no one should be at the site.

11:51 p.m. – A caller from Highway 174 reported an explosion heard. The loud noise was described as a large conex box being dropped onto concrete from several feet in the air.

— Jennifer Nobles