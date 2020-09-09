Nevada County police blotter: Irate neighbor reported to be spraying caller’s generator with hose

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

2:58 a.m. — A caller from the 2500 block of Ridge Road reported their gate was stuck open due to the power shut-off and a male subject was walking around the property with a flashlight. The caller stated the subject was last seen outside their bedroom window.

6:32 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Apple Avenue reported a horrible noise had started at 6 a.m., and they were unsure if it was a generator.

7:39 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Apple Avenue reported a neighbor was spraying the caller’s generator with a hose in an effort to get them to turn it off, as the neighbor had been yelling at them to do so. The caller expressed concern that their neighbor’s spraying would create a fire hazard.

7:49 a.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Bennett Street reported a generator was sitting in front of an apartment door, and they were concerned it was a fire hazard.

7:53 a.m. — A caller from the Highway 49 ramp, near Hansen Way, reported a vehicle was on the shoulder of the highway and the driver was sleeping.

1:10 p.m. — A caller from the Highway 49 ramp, near Brunswick Road, reported a male subject in a van had chased her and yelled threats toward her.

1:53 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Miners Trail reported a generator had been running for 15 hours.

3:16 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Minnie Street reported a minor was attacked at a park.

4:22 p.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of East Main Street reported a customer was refusing to leave after being asked to wear a mask. The caller stated the subject was standing outside the business’ front door.

5:01 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Brunswick Road, reported two vehicles were racing each other.

5:26 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Glasson Way reported a hospital patient had left after making a vague threat that he would go to the nearest bar and beat someone up.

8:05 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Central Avenue requested extra patrol due to people walking around in the dark.

9:25 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Whiting Street reported multiple people illegally camping in an open field.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

2:54 p.m. — A caller from Crystal Lake Road, near Lake Valley Road, reported they had paid to move into a rental house at this location, made a six hour trip there, and the home owner was neither meeting them at the agreed upon time nor taking their phone calls.

3:19 p.m. — A caller from Oak Canyon Drive, near Park View Lane, reported a boat had been parked on their driveway for a month. The caller stated her son’s friend had parked it there, but she had not seen that friend for a week and was afraid the boat would be stolen.

4:10 p.m. — A caller from Jackass Flats Road, near China Flats Road, reported money was stolen from her bank.

6:16 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway, near East Drive, reported a male subject who used to live at their address was refusing to leave and accusing the caller of having stolen his dog.

9:46 p.m. — A caller from Chestnut Court, near Lodgepole Drive, reported they had been having disagreements with their daughter’s boyfriend, whom the caller stated is an internet celebrity known for ‘swatting’ — making a prank call to emergency services with the intent of triggering a dispatch toward someone’s address. The caller was concerned such a call would be directed toward their house.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

2:55 a.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue, near Sacramento Street, reported hearing a male subject screaming by a bridge.

2:41 p.m. — A caller from Gold Flat Road, near Springett Lane, reported they found an injured raccoon.

— Victoria Penate