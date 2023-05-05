Wednesday
Grass Valley Police Department
7:09 a.m. – A caller from Idaho-Maryland Road reported a transient sleeping in a vehicle and refusing to move. The caller had workers who would be showing up soon. While caller was still on the line, the subject moved the vehicle.
8:30 a.m. – A caller from Glenbrook Drive stated there were two subjects trying to take a truck. The caller said they were hooking up the truck and trying to take it off the property. The caller said he talked to the property owner and they advised no one should be taking the vehicle.
8:32 a.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road reported a subject walking around and stumbling and almost got hit by a car. The subject was then passed out in the parking lot.
9:19 a.m. – A caller from East Empire Street reported a female stole $65 from him the previous night and was now sitting out front on the porch.
12:03 p.m. – A caller from Carriage Lane reported a subject spray-painting vehicles in the neighborhood.
1:26 p.m. – A caller from Olympia Park Road reported the theft of his wallet.
4:12 p.m. – A caller from Glenbrook Drive reported he received a phone call from a subject advising he was going to be at the caller’s residence in 15 minutes and was going to break in. The caller stated one of the subjects used to live with the caller who evicted him in the last couple weeks and the subject was threatening to come back and get some belongings.
4:54 p.m. – A caller from Freeman Lane reported an employee stole $9,500 from the location.
7:06 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported an irate customer causing a disturbance in the store. The manager was talking to the customer and staff would call back if they needed help from the police.
Nevada City Police Department
9:54 a.m. – A caller from West Broad Street reported a pickup with a blue tarp abandoned near the location for over two weeks.
11:54 a.m. — A caller from Long Street reported her pet black bunny missing and chipped.
12:03 p.m. – A caller from Boulder Street reported a male subject laying half in the roadway and half on the sidewalk.
1:23 p.m. – A caller from North Pine Street reported a vehicle in the parking lot that had been there for several days and was occupied by two males. The subjects were using the restroom outside and the caller was concerned for the children in the area.
5:29 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported a subject who was camped out near the front door of her company. The caller wished the person to be moved along.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
6:44 a.m. – A caller from Auburn Road reported one of his mini donkeys got out and was last seen headed east on the road.
9:34 a.m. – A caller from Owl Creek Road reported a vehicle that had been in the area for a few weeks with a subject camping out of it with his dog.
11:30 a.m. – A caller from Highway 174 reported a truck into a tree. It was unknown if there were injuries.
11:45 a.m. – A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported a transient female sleeping near trash cans. The caller was worried because it was trash day.
3:42 p.m. – A caller from Shirley Lane reported a large marijuana grow. The caller did not know if the grow was illegal or not. The caller was advised to go through the county’s Cannabis Compliance portal.
3:47 p.m. – A caller from Green Haven Lane reported her silver Audi was taken from her driveway.
6:17 p.m. – A caller from Scotts Flat Road reported a cat in a tree for the past two hours. The caller was referred to an arborist.
6:29 p.m. – A caller from Magnolia Road reported her neighbor possibly shot her dog.
9:14 p.m. – A caller from Calaveras County requested a welfare check on her husband. The caller was provided the number for Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.
9:21 p.m. – A caller from Reno requested a welfare check on her boyfriend. The caller was provided with the number for Reno police.
—Jennifer Nobles