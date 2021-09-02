Nevada County police blotter: Intoxicated man tries to pick up daughter from school, staff call police

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

6:38 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near the off-ramp of Dorsey Drive, reported a woman walking into the southbound lanes of traffic.

9:39 a.m. — A caller from a pharmacy on the 600 block of Main Street reported capturing surveillance footage of an employee who was shoplifting. The caller declined to press charges in the matter.

9:59 a.m. — A caller from a grocery store on the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported that someone had broken into her car and stolen her pet kitten.

1:48 p.m. — A staff member from Lyman Gilmore School reported that a drunk man had showed up to pick up his daughter from school and had parked his red pickup truck on the curb. The caller reported that the father was slurring his words and was so intoxicated that he was unable to stand properly.





4:03 p.m. — An employee from a business on the 100 block of Bank Street requested police assistance with an unruly customer who was refusing to wear a mask and wouldn’t leave when asked to do so.

8:39 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Idaho Maryland Road reported a driver who was swerving all over the roadway and unable to maintain lanes. Police responded and the driver was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

8:03 a.m. — A caller from a pharmacy on Combie Road reported a suspicious gray sedan in the parking lot that the caller claimed was associated with drug dealing.

8:43 a.m. — A caller from Ridge Road, near Ridgeview Drive, reported a suspicious situation involving a man running after a 7-year-old girl. Deputies were unable to locate the individuals.

10:03 a.m. — A caller from a convenience store on Penn Valley Drive, near Ranch Road, reported a woman who was behaving belligerently, screaming and refusing to leave the store when asked to do so.

1:12 p.m. — A caller from a residence on McAnally Place reported that someone had broken into their garage and stolen some tents. The time frame of the thefts was unclear, and a police report was taken of the incident.

4:18 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Alexandra Way, near Norlene Way, reported that her 15-year-old grandson was out of control, punching walls and threatening to run away. A report was taken of the incident.

6:47 p.m. — A caller from Willow Valley Road, near Harmony Ridge Road, reported that a neighbor had pointed a gun at one of the caller’s guests over an unspecified disagreement.

9:28 p.m. — A caller from Brunswick Drive, near Curry Drive, reported ongoing issues with neighbors speeding in the area.

11:52 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road and Via Villagio reported a road rage incident involving another driver brandishing a firearm. The other driver was reportedly tailgating the caller, before passing them and displaying a handgun.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

12:37 a.m. — A caller from a bar on Commercial Street, near Main and North Pine streets, reported a man who was harassing a female customer and refusing to leave when asked to do so.

— Stephen Wyer