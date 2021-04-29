Nevada County police blotter: Intoxicated man threatening people with machete

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

1:05 p.m. — A woman from a residence on Bears End Drive, near Lake Vera Purdon Road, said she had found a juvenile who had been reported as missing.

3:49 p.m. — A caller from Old Mill and Tyler Foote Crossing roads reported that her adult son was threatening people with a machete near her residence. The woman added that her son was intoxicated with alcohol and was also suffering from mental health issues, and that incidents such as this had been an ongoing issue.

5:55 p.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln Road, near Duggans and Wolf roads, reported that a neighbor below his residence was harassing the caller and the caller’s daughter. The caller said that the neighbor had just driven up alongside their residence and was bothering their daughter. They also stated that this has been an ongoing issue.

6:09 p.m. — A caller from Stonebridge Way, near Rattlesnake Road, reported that his mother had tried to run him over with a car.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

2:50 p.m. — A caller from Commercial Street reported that they had seen a woman vandalizing the bathrooms. The caller added that the woman herself was covered in white paint.

