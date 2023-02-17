Grass Valley Police Department
1:37 a.m. – A caller who sounded inebriated reported a male who was trying to steal gas from a U-Haul. The caller advised she was able to run the suspect off by yelling at him until the caller’s neighbors got involved. The caller added that the subject was probably long gone but wanted to make a report of the events.
10:16 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported that there was a bunch of water coming up from the sidewalk near the roadway approximately two feet from a fire hydrant.
12:00 p.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a subject asking people for money and then yelling when they didn’t give him any. The subject, who was later arrested, was also approaching vehicles.
12:39 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported an erratic driver. Per the caller, the driver was cutting the caller off and driving at various speeds and almost hit the caller. The caller stated the suspect was in the GVPD parking lot and tying to hit other vehicles. The caller was advised not to follow. Another caller said the original reporter was following her so she drove straight to the police department. That caller said she was not waiting at the police department because she had to go home and put some frozen food away.
1:12 p.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road reported a male panhandling with a cardboard sign that read “I need money, weed, and tacos.”
2:10 p.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road and Sutton Way requested law enforcement “clean up shop” with the panhandlers. The caller stated there was one at the intersection, and one at the off ramp.
7:22 p.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a male subject pulling a knife on people.
9:43 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 reported a traffic hazard—wood in the roadway between Mack Road and McKnight Way.
Nevada City Police Department
9:51 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported a male subject wearing a brown jacket just left after being very aggressive. The subject’s direction of travel was toward The Mine Shaft.
10:16 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported a male wearing a Carhartt jacket refusing to leave. The subject was in the bathroom and acting very hostile.
11:49 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported a male subject refusing to leave. The subject was described as wearing khaki jeans and jacket. The subject was located and arrested.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
6:10 a.m. – An automated 911 call reported a crash. The male driver was heard breathing, then said “I’m okay” five times. The male continued to say he was okay and then said not to send anyone and he was okay. When the caller was asked his location he said not to send anyone then disconnected.
8:48 a.m. – A caller from Hollydale Road was in the GVPD lobby requesting contact to file a report for theft of Bitcoin. He had been advised by his bank to do so.
9:43 a.m. – A caller from Rough & Ready Highway reported issues with a subject causing a disturbance and keeps walking through the cemetery.
10:50 a.m. – A caller from Rough & Ready Highway reported a fire was started Saturday afternoon on a play structure and damaged a slide. The caller had video. The fire was completely out.
10:59 a.m. – A caller from East Hacienda Drive reported subjects had set up a camp on the property and have made a mess of the area. The caller stated the groundskeeper attempted to have the subjects leave and they were confrontational with her.
1:51 p.m. – An officer was out with a subject with a horse trailer and the caller stated the horses are kicking the officer’s vehicle. Dispatch stated the officer advised he was okay, but then the officer was no longer coming over the radio.
3:22 p.m. – A caller from Squirrel Creek Road wanted to know what would happen if someone watched another person drop a bag off a bridge and when they went to check the bag they saw a dog inside. The caller stated they are writing a book and wanted to make sure they were using accurate information.
7:03 p.m. – A caller from Dog Bar Road reported that a subject she was letting stay at her house while he was waiting for a spot in rehab would not leave. Per the caller, the subject stormed out of the house earlier, left the gate open, and her dog got out. While the caller was out trying to find the dog the male returned to the house and was refusing to leave. The caller was advised of civil issues, eviction, and restraining order process. The caller became irate and hung up.
7:03 p.m. – A caller from Alexandra Way reported that she has not received mail since Saturday and wanted to talk with a deputy to see if any reports had been made from the area or if mail has been turned in. The caller had already filed a report with the United States Postal Service.
9:01 p.m. – A caller from Grinding Rock Drive reported a car parked in front of the address. The residence has been vacant for over a year since the previous owner passed away. The residence is currently for sale. The owner of the vehicle lives on the street and parks the vehicle in the open lot to avoid getting a ticket from the HOA.
—Jennifer Nobles