Nevada County Police Blotter: ‘I don’t need your help, bye.’

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

4:27 a.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra Drive reported a generator running all night at a neighbor’s house.

7:23 a.m. — A caller from State Road reported she hit a deer and it’s still alive and causing a traffic hazard.

10:52 a.m. — A caller from Pearson Road reported a lost dog.

12:20 p.m. — An open line was reported with kids playing and casual conversation being made.

2:34 p.m. — A caller from Foster Road reported finding a cell phone.

6:09 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported an open line with faint talking that could be heard.

7:42 p.m. — A caller from State Road reported a driver flicking a lit cigarette out the window.

Saturday

10:11 a.m. — A caller from Indian Springs reported needing a pickup of a small husky, which is contained in her barn.

2:11 p.m. — A caller from an unknown location called stating “I don’t need your help, bye.”

2:29 p.m. — A caller from 49 State Highway reportedly didn’t know how to call her sister in Georgia.

10:00 p.m. — A caller from Pepperwood Drive reported a strong smell of sulphur in the area. They were transferred to CalFire.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

11:29 p.m. — A caller from Sacramento Street reported their neighbors making “a ruckus,” playing loud music and generally being loud.

5:36 p.m. — A caller from Coyote Street reported road rage from a dark blue Prius.

