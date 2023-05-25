GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
12:48 a.m. — A stabbing victim was found on Sutton Way and was taken to the emergency room. A report was taken.
6:48 a.m. — A man reported that he heard a subject screaming on Wolf Creek Trail. The subject was wearing a long trench coat and laying in the dirt. The same caller reported again at 7:37 a.m., 8:19 a.m. that man continuously screaming profanities and threats to kill someone. The reporting party heard the words ‘kill’ and ‘choke.’ Officers responded and the report was cleared by contact.
10:12 a.m. — A transient was reported to be trespassing on the property of the reporting party’s back door on Plaza Drive and Sutton Way. The subject was yelling about a rape victim and a helicopter until officers responded.
10:23 a.m. — On W.E. Olympia Drive a driver hit a PG&E pole and almost hit numerous cars. The suspect appeared to be trying to leave the scene according to the reporting party. The reporting party called back requesting to meet with the sergeant because the officer was not nice and did not evaluate the subject who has a history of drugs. The driver was given a citation.
10:32 a.m. — An elderly woman in her 70’s was reported to be acting erratic and getting in people’s faces on E. Main Street near Pine Street Burgers. It did not appear that she was under the influence according to the reporting party, but could possibly be lost. Officers responded on a welfare check.
1:02 p.m. — A fight between multiple juveniles on the campus of Lyman Gilmore School on Rough and Ready Highway was reported. All parties were separated and cited before being released to their parents.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
9:52 a.m. — A transient wearing a blue plaid shirt was refusing to move along in a parking lot on Railroad avenue and Sacramento Street. A report was taken.
5:46 p.m. — A 911 caller on Zion Street reported her mother and her mother’s husband broke into her house and are inside. The caller advised officers that there is an attack dog at the gate and she can’t get past it. All of her things are inside and she is the co-owner of the property. The mother said the daughter was supposed to vacate the residence. Two other people called and law enforcement responded to the scene.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
2:30 a.m. — A woman who appears to have health and safety issues with short dark hair wearing a gray coat was asked to leave the property on Highway 49 several times and was seen starting warming fires in the area. She was seen later standing in the parking lot of the North San Juan Community Center. The subject was arrested and booked on a local misdemeanor warrant.
10:28 a.m. — A reporting party said his 34-year old daughter took furniture out of his residence and now he has no place to put his feet up. The subject was heard in the background saying it was her couch and the reporting party yelled at her to shut up. The daughter then called 911 and said the father was lying and upset because she took the ottoman and put it in her room. Both were advised to separate into different rooms until police could arrive to the location of Gary Way and Sean Way. The woman called back saying that her father was trying to kidnap her son.
10:34 a.m. — A dog attacked a neighbor’s dog when it came onto the reporting party’s property on State Highway 174 and Dead End. The reporting party said her dog was okay but that she would like to be advised of what to do about the neighbor and the dog.
10:55 a.m. – A reporting party on Perimeter Road said he found a shotgun and a clip for an automatic weapon from a foreclosure that he bought. The caller said he did not feel comfortable moving them and requested that law enforcement pick it up.
11:58 a.m. — A 911 caller said he was in the hospital and was told by his brother in law that the daughter is tipping out the back railing of his deck of his house on Voyageur Way and Wild Turkey Lane. The reporting party says she is a “hot mess” and let her stay at his house temporarily since the 18th and that she can’t stay if she is going to destroy property. When asked if she was on drugs the man responded “hell yeah.” The reporting party wants her removed from the house. An additional call from the mother who just checked on the situation said she brought a bat to the house with her because the daughter has drugs everywhere and is highly under the influence. The mother also took all the knives away from the daughter. The mother was going to get cigarettes to try and calm the daughter down. The subject was arrested.
— Marianne Boll-See