Grass Valley Police Department
12:09 a.m. – A caller from Segsworth Way reported hearing three shots fired.
6:16 a.m. – A caller from West Empire Street reported five to six subjects were trying to break into the business. The caller advised one subject had a stick and was trying to open the door.
8:20 a.m. – A caller from Old Tunnel Road reported their tires were slashed during the night.
12:17 p.m. – A caller from Carol Drive reported a truck driving at a high rate of speed and doing donuts and laps around the block.
3:27 p.m. – A caller from Railroad Avenue reported a vehicle had been there a couple hours, with the driver’s side door open. No one was in the vehicle that the caller could see. Contact was made with the registered owner of the car and she was picking up her belongings and moving along.
5:43 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way requested assistance regarding a male screaming in front of the business and scaring people.
6:14 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported a loud, low flying airplane.
9:54 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported PG&E were outside the caller’s home, jackhammering.
Nevada City Police Department
1:09 p.m. – A caller from Nimrod Street reported a male subject lying on the side of the parking lot, and it was unknown if the subject was breathing.
2:04 p.m. – A caller from East Broad Street reported a subject was knocking at her front door the previous night. The caller said they answered the door when he came by the neighbors’ house and advised the subject was selling wireless services, but the caller thought it was suspicious because the subject didn’t leave anything.
4:10 p.m. – A caller from York Street reported two subjects walked up to him while he was in his vehicle and now he felt threatened.
4:21 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 at North Bloomfield Road reported a vehicle unable to maintain lanes.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
6:19 a.m. – A caller from Boulder Street reported his roommate just beat him up with a cane.
8:18 a.m. – A caller from Little Valley Road reported her house had been bugged and mics planted.
8:22 a.m. – From Peardale Road, Race Communications was requesting assistance accessing a utility pole. The homeowner stated they would not be allowed. The caller called back and said he was ready for standby, and employees in the area were waiting for an escort to get to the utility pole. The homeowner peacefully refused access to Race without proof of easement.
11:42 a.m. – A caller from Cameron Way reported squatters on her mother’s property.
1:14 p.m. – A caller from Deercrest Trail reported her son that had been declared dead was alive. The subject lives with the caller and is reportedly not deceased. The caller’s late husband shared the same name so there was possibly a clerical error. The caller was directed to County Records for additional assistance.
6:18 p.m. — A caller from Carrie Drive reported they could see subjects at the location with flashlights and just heard a gunshot. No vehicles were seen because it was too dark.
7:18 p.m. – A caller from Kingvale reported two lights coming from the side of the hill, saying it was odd.
7:23 p.m. – A caller from Little Valley Road reported a male driving around the neighborhood really slowly, and then was prowling on the property and was looking around with a flashlight.
7:23 p.m. – A caller from Little Valley Road reported a pickup with a camper shell parked at the location. The caller advised that there has been ongoing issues with people stealing gas from parked vehicles in the area and the caller felt that’s what this vehicle was doing.
