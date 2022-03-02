Nevada County police blotter: Homeowner says he surprised burglars
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
8:37 a.m. — A caller at Combie and Magnolia roads reported a person was living in the parking lot, and requested he be removed. The subject was in a white pickup with a trailer. He said he would leave and not return.
11:40 a.m. — A caller at Swenson Ravine and Meyer Ravine Road reported someone robbing her home, though she was not inside the house but instead on the property with no visual of the subject. The caller stated her silver 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche was moved, and the garage door was open. She saw movement by one person. Her Avalanche was in the driveway. She said no one should be at the house.
1:50 p.m. — A caller near Woolford Mill and Wilderness roads reported he came home to a burglary in progress. The subjects were men. One wore camouflaged gear, while the other was in a black shirt with a design and brown pants. The second man pulled a silver revolver and cocked it at him. The caller said a sawmill and generator were taken.
2:41 p.m. — A caller at Puon and Purdon roads reported the theft of $50,000 worth of gems, crystals and minerals from the garage sometimes between Sunday morning and Tuesday.
11:10 p.m. — A caller at Mercury and Hanging Wall drives reported her social media accounts were being hacked by a subject she has a restraining order against.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
10:34 a.m. — A 911 call from Long and Adams street reported a 15-month-old child locked in a car.
— William Roller
