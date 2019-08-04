Nevada County Police Blotter: Home inspector gets trapped inside bathroom

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

5:40 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported a woman exposing herself and running in traffic.

9:07 a.m. — A caller in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported someone stealing food from a store and eating it. Officers arrived and made an arrest.

1:12 p.m. — A caller in the 700 block of Whispering Pines Lane reported two transients walking to the rear of a business and possibly trespassing inside a warehouse. The caller said this was an ongoing issue.

2:34 p.m. — A caller in the 700 block of West Main Street reported that a juvenile assaulted a member of youth center staff, biting the person and breaking the skin.

3 p.m. — A caller in the 700 block of Taylorville Road reported transients setting up camp.

6:08 p.m. — A caller in the 500 block of Mill Street reported a drug deal in a parking lot.

7 p.m. — A caller in the 700 block of Taylorville Road reported a woman yelling at the caller in a parking lot. The woman then went inside a business and began yelling at customers.

9:06 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported a business’ glass jewelry case was smashed and jewelry stolen. The thief cut themselves on the broken glass.

11:15 p.m. — A caller in the 13000 block of Clancy Way reported hearing a female neighbor screaming for help. A man was choking the woman.

Saturday

2:32 p.m. — A caller in the 600 block of Minnie Street reported that her purse was stolen from her vehicle. Someone had tried to use her credit cards at local stores.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

8:47 a.m. — A caller on Somerset Drive, near Chatsworth Lane, reported that he was performing an inspection on a home when he became trapped in the bathroom.

9:45 a.m. — A caller at Fair Haven Drive and Pleasant Valley Road reported a dozen gunshots, a motorcycle leaving the area and a woman screaming. Squatters have been an issue on the property. Deputies arrived and arrested a man on outstanding charges.

10:54 a.m. — A caller on Pammy Way, near Alta Sierra Drive, reported that a neighbor said her door had been smashed in. The neighbor believed an ex had damaged the door.

4:27 p.m. — A caller on Lee Lane, near Lava Cap Mine Road, reported two people trespassing on the caller’s property and making a road.

5:58 p.m. — A caller on Tree Top Circle, near Forest View Drive, reported a neighbor playing loud music.

8:31 p.m. — A caller on Vista Avenue, near Stanley Way, reported neighbors setting off firecrackers.

10:40 p.m. — A caller on Pleasant Valley Road, near Blackledge Road, reported someone pointing a gun at the caller.

11:33 p.m. — A caller on Commercial Avenue reported a vehicle burglary.

Saturday

10:39 a.m. — A caller on Vista Avenue, near Cedar Way, requested deputies collect a cannon ball found in the caller’s backyard.

11:25 a.m. — A caller on Ridge Road, near Via Vista, requested deputies meet them about a phone with a picture of illegal guns sent by someone in Penn Valley. The caller had taken the phone from his daughter.

1:48 p.m. — A caller on North Ponderosa Way, near Pierite Road, reported two people trespassing through the property. The trespassers had to climb two fences.

2:58 p.m. — A caller on Highway 49, near Reservoir Street, reported a woman who was trying to take items from a business and refusing to leave.

3 p.m. — A caller on La Barr Meadows Road, near Old White Toll Road, reported a dispute between a man and woman. A man was trying to take a child. Deputies were issued a “Be on the lookout” alert for a silver Camry. Officers later made an arrest.

3:02 p.m. — A caller on Lazy Valley Road reported that a neighbor’s dog killed his chickens and was chasing his livestock.

7:52 p.m. — A caller on Highway 49, near Hidden Ranch Road, reported that his wife violated a restraining order. Dispatchers state that someone spit on a man’s face and tried to attack his girlfriend. Deputies made an arrest.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

4:20 a.m. — A caller on Nimrod Street reported a woman screaming and causing a dispute with herself.

10:17 p.m. — A caller at North Pine and Broad streets reported a man knocked over trash cans and walked away.

Saturday

12:16 a.m. — A caller on Highlands Court, near East Main Street, reported a group of 10 people being loud. The caller couldn’t tell if the noise came from a party or a fight.

12:30 p.m. — A caller on Nevada Street reported that he left his vehicle at a church, and that it had been stolen.

4:05 p.m. — A caller on Commercial Street reported a man in a blue-and-white Ford exposing himself.

9:49 p.m. — A caller on Commercial Street, near Main Street, reported a man wearing a turban screaming in front of a business. The man had an open gun case filled with crystals.

