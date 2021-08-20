Nevada County police blotter: High school student assaults staff member

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

3:02 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road, off Highway 20, reported that her ex-boyfriend had pursued her in his vehicle and then rammed her car, damaging some windows. Authorities were unable to locate the ex-boyfriend.

8:20 a.m. — A caller from Manzanita Avenue, off Highway 49, reported that her dog and herself had been attacked by a pit bull.

10:19 a.m. — A caller from Harmony Ridge Road, off Highway 20, reported an elder abuse case, claiming that her “civil liberties are being denied.” Further details were not provided.

12:14 p.m. — A staff member from Nevada Union High School reported that a student had run off campus after assaulting another staff member. The student was not located at the time, and the staff member indicated that they would like to press charges in the case.





5:49 p.m. — A caller from a post office on Penn Valley Drive reported an ongoing issue in the area with a transient in some nearby bushes screaming at anyone who pulls up to the post office.

8:07 p.m. — A caller from East Drive, near Rough and Ready Highway, reported hearing a woman screaming nearby who the caller said sounded like she was being tortured. Sheriff’s deputies who responded were unable to locate anything in the area.

9:35 p.m. — A man was arrested near a restaurant on Commercial Avenue after a staff member reported that he flipped over one of the restaurant’s outdoor tables after being verbally abusive to staff.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

6:19 p.m. — A caller from Galena Way reported that his mom’s boyfriend was at the mom’s residence causing a domestic disturbance, throwing items, behaving violently, and making threats.

— Stephen Wyer