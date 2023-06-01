Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
9:11 a.m. — A landlord reported that a male and female were arguing and the children did not go to school. A welfare check was performed at Cameron Way and Dead End.
10:19 a.m. — Several 911 callers requested a welfare check for a woman walking in the middle of the roadway and on blind corners who looks altered on Cement Hill Road and W. Piper Lane. The subject was described as having a half shaved head, clothes on backward and pants inside out and no shoes. The report was transferred to Cal Fire.
1:17 p.m. — A woman was reported to have attacked a man with a road sign and hit him across the face on Excelsior Ditch Camp and Augustine Road. The woman was last seen wearing a bra, jeans inside out and shaved head. The reporting party did not want to press charges and the woman was transported to SNM for medical issues not related to the call.
2:46 p.m. — A 911 caller reported that she found a land mine with wires coming out by the ball field in Western Gateway Park on Penn Valley Drive. Reporting party was hysterical and showed it to a friend who said it was an explosive. The reporting party will wait with her dog by the ball field for officers.
5:24 p.m. — A male was yelling “white power” statements outside of The Corner Store on La Barr Meadows Road and Cole Way. The man was associated with a green older Subaru. Officers were unable to locate the person.
6:39 p.m. — A man was arrested on Wolf Drive and Jack Rogers Court after a 911 caller reported the theft of a firearm, possibly by the newly hired handyman. The reporting party called back saying that the handyman was still on scene and was hiding in his trailer and was now screaming that he was going to kill someone. The subject was booked into Wayne Brown Correctional Facility in Nevada City.
9:55 p.m. — A gunshot disturbance was reported on Relief Hill Road and Gaston Road. The father and son were heard arguing about 20 minutes before the gunshot and now the son is laying in the driveway crying. A report was taken.
Grass Valley Police Department
9:33 a.m. — A report was taken in the lobby of the police station for a vehicle that was stolen in Reno. The reporting party stated he was not on drugs but woke up in the street in Grass Valley. He lives in Elk Grove.
9:52 a.m. — a male wearing all black face-covering and making aggressive movements with a baseball bat in his backpack was shouting “He’s going to get it and he deserves it,” near The Bottle Shop on Colfax Avenue. The reporting party said the subject did not look like he was going to a baseball game and that they did not feel safe stopping at the store.
11:35 a.m. — A hostile customer was reported getting in people’s faces and yelling at the Tri Counties Bank on Neal Street. The reporting party said the subject appeared to be under the influence and his behavior was not normal. The subject was last seen wearing a button down and a fedora.
2:37 p.m. — A welfare check was reported at the Pine Street Burgers restaurant on E. Main Street when a man came in to eat with a juvenile and appeared very intoxicated. The man and the juvenile left in a big black truck and also left his phone at the location. The offers were unable to locate the subject.
4:19 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a juvenile between five and six years old screaming for 30 minutes in a red 4-wheel drive Subaru with two adults in the vehicle parked behind the Quick Stop on Hughes Road. One adult was holding the child as the child was screaming, “Mommy, mommy, stop it.” Officers performed a welfare check and the report was cleared by contact.
11:25 p.m. — Offers performed a welfare check at Pleasant and Welsh Street when a 911 caller reported banging on the walls and a woman making odd noises. The caller was not sure who the neighbors were but advised that there was a younger boy, a woman and a male staying in the apartment.
Nevada City Police Department
6:00 a.m. — A man was arrested after a 911 caller reported a male in a gray shirt, jeans and sandals tried to break into the caller’s home and assault the caller on Long and Adams Street. The caller felt the male was possibly the same male who showed up at his front door a few nights ago asking for “Stephanie” even though the subject was advised there was no one there by that name. The subject was booked into Wayne Brown correctional Facility in Nevada City.
2:00 p.m. — A disturbance was reported from a business line near the Nevada City Theater and parking lot when a shirtless man with a brown dog was picking fights with everyone and hit two people before going into the City Hall area.
