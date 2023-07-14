Grass Valley Police Department
10:24 a.m. – A caller from Springhill Drive reported three vehicles that drove up his road the previous night to a dirt trail and unloaded boxes and bags at the location. It appeared to the caller as though they were building a camp.
10:53 a.m. – A caller from Empire Court reported someone cut up/vandalized her Pride flag.
1:20 p.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road reported a male was spray painting a vehicle in the parking lot.
5:15 p.m. – A male flagged down law enforcement to report that a male placed a piece of paper in his vehicle referencing Hitler and Jewish agendas. The subject denied it. Another person stated the male was rambling about random politics.
8:52 p.m. – A caller from Mill Street reported two people dressed as Deadpool and Spiderman on the roof.
Nevada City Police Department
12:45 p.m. – A caller from King Hiram Drive reported she had a scam call with the subject stating they were going to ruin her credit.
9:56 p.m. – A caller from Nimrod Street reported a male subject groaning. The caller did not want to see if he was okay as she was nervous. The caller advised the male had been there for over an hour.
10:26 p.m. – A caller from Nevada Street reported a man playing a jukebox on the bridge.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
6:10 a.m. – A caller from Ridge Road reported a female causing a disturbance and refusing to leave the property. The caller advised the subject is a transient and used to be allowed to stay there but not any more.
12:30 p.m. – A caller from Lee Lane reported a disgruntled renter who was planning on going to the residence to “arrest” everyone on the property involved in evicting him.
2:34 p.m. — A caller from Alta Street reported a neighbor told him that there was a male subject walking along the street carrying a rifle.
6:25 p.m. – A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a half naked subject passed out at the business. The caller had to help the subject move out of the sun. The caller believed the subject was very intoxicated and needed some sort of assistance.
9:58 a.m. – A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a male suspect tried to lure her away from her RV by pretending to have car trouble. The male subjects then left in a truck that frequents the area.