7:53 a.m. — A caller from A&A Air Conditioning on South Auburn Street reported that his white F150 was gone, and advised that he was unaware if it was towed or stolen. The caller did not have the vehicle information so he was unable to locate if it had been towed.
8:01 a.m. — Someone was out in front of GVPD on South Auburn Street requesting to speak to an officer about the Serbian mafia.
9:13 a.m. — A woman on the “Do Not Rent” list at Best Western on Sutton Way was in the lobby arguing. A caller from the hotel requested that she be escorted out of the building.
11:45 a.m. — A caller from Doris Drive requested to speak to someone about ongoing parking issues. The caller advised that he does not want to play phone tag.
11:49 a.m. — A caller from South Auburn Street reported an older black Toyota pickup going 65 mph. The caller advised that young adults or teenagers were driving the truck.
12:08 p.m. — A mental health hold patient eloped from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital on Glasson Way. The patient was last seen wearing blue hospital scrub pajamas with no shirt.
12:56 p.m. — A caller from Springhill Drive reported a business that is stealing from stockholders.
1:56 p.m. — A 911 caller from Harris Street reported a tree business dumping shavings on their property.
3:05 p.m. — A 911 caller from Gates Place reported a body in the grass below Spirit House.
4:55 p.m. — A caller from Tractor Supply Company on Yuba River Court reported an attempted theft that occurred about 15 minutes before. The subject left a shopping cart full of merchandise outside the door when confronted by an employee. A security photo of the suspect was not clear.
5:28 p.m. — A 911 caller from the Dutch Bros on Nevada City Highway reported that high school students had been creating fake accounts, getting credit card information and selling the information.
8:04 a.m. — A 911 caller from SPD on Zion Street reported a woman hitting her car and yelling. The caller advised that she was waiting to go into work. The suspect left and headed toward Miner Moe’s carrying coffee.
9:33 p.m. — A 911 caller from Forest Charter School on Searls Avenue reported hearing four shots in the area. Additional 911 callers reported hearing the same, as well as yelling in the area. One caller provided the name of the subject she believed was causing the disturbance.
9:48 p.m. — A 911 caller from Commercial Street reported a middle-aged man with a long beard and a multi-colored beanie causing a disturbance at Three Forks.
11:35 p.m. — A caller from Searls Avenue reported a man with a long beard and a beanie screaming and yelling to himself.
1:24 a.m. — A caller from Meadow View Way reported that a handful of people were outside working on his windows with a drill. The caller also advised there were several more on the rock wall 50-60 feet away.
2:11 a.m. — A 911 caller from Valley Drive reported that two of her horses had gotten loose, both wearing blue blankets.
9:40 a.m. — A caller from Mesa Drive reported that their dad had been bit by a German Shepherd on Quarterhorse Drive. The caller reported that they were figuring out the address where the incident took place.
10:23 a.m — A caller from McKitrick Ranch Road reported a black and white border collie had left the area the night before. The caller advised that the dog wasn’t wearing a collar or tags, and said it was okay for deputies to give information if the dog was located.
10:51 a.m. — A caller from Oak Tree Road near North San Juan reported a camper van that had been parked on the side of the roadway for four days with a window cracked. The caller was concerned that someone has been inside the vehicle and requested a welfare check.
12:51 p.m. — A caller from Conestoga Drive reported that an older blue truck with a long bed and a grate on the window had driven by four times. The caller was concerned that the truck may be casing the area.
12:53 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a silver sedan with a pink license plate cover crossing over the double yellow line and cutting people off heading southbound on Highway 49 near Lime Kiln Road.
1:08 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a man sitting in the roadway on Squirrel Creek Road near the church.
4:24 p.m. — A caller from Marble Court reported that someone had opened an AT&T account in his name.
5:52 p.m. — Another person called about the van parked on Oak Tree Road. The caller advised that when they opened the door, a bunch of flies came out and there was a horrid smell. CHP checked the vehicle at 6:42 p.m. and found no signs of a person or animal, only paint supplies and trash.
6:30 p.m. — A caller from Woodland Loop reported that a male neighbor was yelling and throwing lawn furniture while carrying a bottle of alcohol. The caller advised that a friend of the neighbor’s had pulled up in a golf cart and was trying to talk to him.
7:19 p.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing Road on the San Juan Ridge requested contact regarding a landlord attempting to make her leave without an eviction. At 7:57 p.m., the landlord called 911 to advise that he had locked the tenant out of the building.
10:29 p.m. — A caller from Rattlesnake Road reported a deer that needed to be dispatched.
