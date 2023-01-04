Friday
Grass Valley Police Department
6:04 a.m. – A caller from Sierra College Drive reported the key was in the door and the alarm was never set on the building. The caller advised there was also a light on. The caller requested law enforcement check the building before they went inside.
1:30 p.m. – A caller from Mill Street reported a subject who refused to leave the business. The reported the subject was carrying a bottle of Crown Royal.
1:53 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported the light at the intersection was not staying green long enough to allow more than one car to turn right at a time.
4:46 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported an occupied homeless camp blocking the business’ entrance.
9:37 p.m. – A caller from Colfax Avenue reported two drains near her house were clogged and flooding the area.
10:09 p.m. – An uncooperative caller from Sutton Way advised a man was driving a truck like an “absolute maniac” in the parking lot. The caller stated that was all he could say and would not provide further.
Nevada City Police Department
2:44 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported three transients loitering and leaning against the building. The caller didn’t feel comfortable asking the subjects to leave but wanted them moved along.
9:44 p.m. – A caller from Commercial Street reported a female appeared to be passed out in a vehicle.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
7:39 a.m. – A caller from Indian Springs Road reported waking up to the sound of gunshots.
9:35 a.m. – A caller from Castaway Court reported three cows at large in their front yard.
1:39 p.m. – A caller from Pasquale Road reported an off-duty deputy was just at his residence and was threatening to “pound him into the ground.” The caller stated that the deputy claimed that his brother owned the lot the caller was parked on. Per the caller, the “officer” was a guest of the property owner.
2:22 p.m. – A caller from Wolf Road reported it appeared as though the bridge was going to collapse.
2:38 p.m. – A caller from Alta Sierra Drive reported a man kicked him in the head and drove off.
5:35 p.m. – A caller from Streeter Road reported he had shown up at a business to take a class and the doors were unlocked and open and it was all dark inside and there were no vehicles in the parking lot. The caller stated he shut the door and was leaving but had no way to lock the business.
8:57 p.m. – A caller from Wolf Creek Road reported a bear in their garage, They had chased it out of the garage but it continued to go back. The caller advised this had been going on for a couple of days. The caller stated they felt like it was holding them hostage. The caller was provided the number for Fish & Wildlife.
9:21 p.m. – A caller from Pittsburg Mine Road reported a suspicious vehicle with flashers on, parked near his house for two hours.
Saturday
Grass Valley Police Department
12:51 a.m. – A caller from South School Street reported they saw a guy scoping out the area. The caller advised they had a motorcycle stolen a couple days prior and they thought it mightbe the suspect and thought he was looking to steal other motorcycles that the caller had.
8:12 p.m. – A caller from Berryman Street reported dirty brown water coming from his faucet.
5:56 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported a vehicle sped into the parking lot with a smashed-up front end and a flat tire. The subject possibly fled on foot. The subject was then picking up parts to the vehicle and throwing them in the bushes. Then the subject got back into the vehicle and was trying to drive it. The caller said the driver was then circling the parking lot.
7:44 p.m. – A caller from Idaho-Maryland Road reported they were shutting down the roadway between Brunswick Road and Sutton Way due to flooding.
10:37 p.m. – A caller from Celesta Drive reported a subject setting off firecrackers and M80s.
11:21 p.m. – A caller from Highlands Court reported hearing two gunshots within the previous few minutes.
Nevada City Police Department
11:05 a.m. – A caller from Railroad Avenue reported finding drugs, paraphernalia, and other items in the bushes. The caller found an old bag filled with brown water and small empty bags with a spoon. The caller disposed of the items.
5:31 p.m. – A caller from Pittsburg Road reported she did yard work for somebody and for payment received a counterfeit $100 bill.
6:51 p.m. – A caller from York Street reported the drain was clogged and about to flood the building.
9:28 p.m. – A caller from Commercial Street stated he was outside a bar on a bicycle wanting contact from police regarding his belongings.
10:47 p.m. – A caller from Railroad Avenue reported an off-duty employee was drunk and causing a disturbance. On call back, the other party reported the altercation was over a stolen vehicle.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
9:32 a.m. – A caller from Wild Life Lane reported three wolves belonging to a neighbor were on her property. Per the caller, it is an ongoing issue and in the past the wolves have attacked local dogs.
9:51 a.m. – A caller from Soda Springs Road reported the roadway was completely flooded and unpassable.
11:56 a.m. – A caller from Murphy Road reported her vehicle was stuck and was filling with water. The vehicle was swept into Shady Creek. The caller was trying to get out of the vehiclw, which was still traveling down river. Then the vehicle was stuck next to a tree and the caller was trying to hold onto the tree. A fire unit reported to the scene.
3:12 p.m. – A caller from Highway 174 reported that there was someone in a vacant home listed for sale with a flashlight. The caller believed no one should be there.
4:10 p.m. – A caller from Streeter Road reported hearing fully automatic gunfire for 10 minutes. The caller said they had already heard over 100 shots and was till hearing them.
4:45 p.m. – A caller from Boreal Ridge Road reported a Greyhound bus stuck in the snow. People were getting angry and there were 30 people trying to get off the bus and the driver wasn’t allowing them to exit for safety.
5:35 p.m. – A caller from Donner Pass Road was stuck in traffic and reported at least 40 cars were stuck in the area.
7:38 p.m. – A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported flooding starting at Western Gateway Park at Squirrel Creek.
8:46 p.m. – A caller from Willow Valley Road reported hearing three to four gunshots near their residence.
9:15 p.m. – A caller from Lewis Road reported hearing fireworks go off for the previous hour.
9:18 p.m. – A caller from Mystic Mine Road reported hearing gunshots going off in the area.
9:57 p.m. – A caller from Magnolia Road reported a tree down, blocking both sides of the road.
10:40 p.m. – A caller from Little Valley Road reported she had been hearing what she thought were gunshots. Five had occurred in the prior 30 minutes.
Sunday
Grass Valley Police Department
12:39 a.m. – A caller from West Main Street reported neighbors were drinking too much and a dog was barking.
4:42 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported three subjects put a gun to his head and tried to rob the safe, leaving when they didn’t get anything.
3:43 p.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a male smoking crack on a bench outside of a business.
4:48 p.m. – A caller from West McKnight Way reported a driver had just dumped garbage at the construction site. The caller stated the vehicle took off.
6:56 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 at McKnight Way reported an aluminum shed blew out of a trailer onto the freeway, and the truck was not stopping. An additional caller reported the same. Yet another caller reported a large metal object in the roadway, blocking both lanes.
7:31 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a female stole a bottle of alcohol out of the store, got into an altercation with another female in the parking lot, then separated and went back into the store.
8:18 p.m. – A caller from French Avenue reported a fallen tree leaning over the roadway.
Nevada City Police Department
12:15 a.m. – A caller from North Pine Street reported a strange truck parked in his driveway; he had no idea who it belonged to. The caller did not want to go outside and check it out.
10:33 a.m. – A caller from Boulder Street reported debris in Deer Creek causing pressure on the sewer pipe in the creek.
3:08 p.m. – A caller from Court Street reported a group of juveniles skateboarding on the neighbor’s roof. The skateboarders were advised to not use the roof to do kick-flips.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
12:36 a.m. – A caller from Dog Bar Road reported a neighbor had been shooting off fireworks for an hour.
9:00 a.m. – Per CHP, a landslide was completely blocking Pleasant Valley Road at Bridgeport.
11:51 a.m. – A caller from Highway 80 at Donner Pass reported he was stuck on the side of the road and couldn’t get his chains on.
2:23 p.m. – A caller from Scotts Flat Lake reported a capsized boat that was being righted. It was believed to be near the Scotts Flat Road boat ramp.
6:03 p.m. – A caller from Highway 80 reported a big rig sliding on the ice.
8:42 p.m. – A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported two subjects stole two carts full of merchandise. The business stated they had video and photos of the subjects.
9:23 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Road reported fireworks being shot off.
Monday
Grass Valley Police Department
9:45 a.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported an individual parked in the yard and the vehicle was running for the previous hour. The caller believed the subject was possibly under the influence, stating that the subject went into the business and seemed very out of it.
3:12 p.m. – A caller from Whispering Pines Lane reported two subjects on the property who were “scoping out the area.” The caller had asked them to leave and they wouldn’t.
6:22 p.m. – A caller from Ridge Road reported a sedan doing donuts and driving recklessly.
8:08 p.m. – A caller from Mill Street reported vandalism to a neighboring business. The caller reported there were several holes in the front windows. An additional caller reported damage to the window and possibly someone inside the business.
Nevada City Police Department
12:24 a.m. – A caller from Helling Way reported a male was sleeping at the address. The caller left the area and wanted to let units know the male was trespassing.
11:44 a.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported a transient behind the build with their belongings. The landlord of the property requested extra patrols for transients on the property and that they be moved along in the future.
9:02 p.m. – A caller from American Hill Road requested help from Public Works, as a tree was blocking all of the roadway.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
4:34 a.m. – A caller from Spenceville Road reported a “strange coincidence,” saying there was a cell phone on the sidewalk in front of the residence and the caller had had no visitors. The caller didn’t want to pick it up because he didn’t know what it was there for.
6:10 a.m. – A caller from Cherry Creek Road reported it looked like someone was breaking into the house next door. He could see lights moving around inside the property and there is a history of similar issues in the past.
10:51 a.m. – A caller from James Lane reported someone broke into their shed and stole miscellaneous items.
2:22 p.m. – A caller from Pittsburg Mine Road reported a stolen vehicle. The caller stated they knew it had been stolen because they saw it earlier in the day and it was not beaten up, and now it was, and no one beats up a car unless it’s stolen.
2:30 p.m. – A caller from Chances R Road reported shooting going off for the last few days and could hear someone shooting currently. The caller was not sure if this was in violation of ordinance and requested a check. It did not appear the subjects were in violation.
5:46 p.m. – A caller from Independence Trail requested assistance in regards to the theft of items from his vehicle while it was parked on Highway 49.
6:01 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 reported a subject tailgating and swerving.
7:47 p.m. – A caller from Highway 174 at You Bet Road reported a vehicle blocking the roadway and causing other motorists to get stuck.
— Jennifer Nobles