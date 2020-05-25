Nevada County Police Blotter: Growling at dogs

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

9:19 a.m. — A caller from Thornicroft Way reported she was walking her dog last night and an aggressive dog that lives nearby the reported address charged her. She growled at the dog and it ran off.

10:22 a.m. — A caller from Sierra Rose Court reported a dog bite from an Auburn urgent care center.

10:49 a.m. — A caller from Chinook Lane reported she was scammed via email and sent $200 worth of cards to an unknown individual.

2:39 p.m. — A caller from Byron Road reported receiving two emailed complaints regarding an aggressive dog habitually at-large.

4:30 p.m. — A caller from Grizzly Hill Road reported two puppies laying in the middle of the road. Dogs have been hanging around the area for more than one week and seem very hungry.

7:52 p.m. — A caller from Cedar Way reported an individual in jeans and a baggy sweatshirt waving a knife and yelling at cars as they drive by.

10:31 p.m. — A caller from Combie Road reported a male throwing rocks at an electrical box and has parked in the parking lot for multiple days.

Saturday

8:38 a.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road reported an estate sale going on and there are about 60 people there without masks not physical distancing.

10:05 p.m. — A caller from East Hacienda Drive reported loud music.

10:22 p.m. — A caller from Sun Forest Drive reported subjects are breaking windows to the vacant school.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

10:19 a.m. — A caller from Nursery Street reported she was scammed out of $4,000. The scam was from someone pretending to be from the sheriff’s office and had threatened her over the phone.

2:11 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street reported receiving a call from a tenant at their property stating the locks have bene changed.

Saturday

12:37 p.m. — A caller from Sacramento Street reported finding a dog.

— Sam Corey