Nevada County police blotter: 40-year-old man reported missing by mother

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

11:06 a.m. — A caller from a residence near Pelton Way and Scadden Drive reported that someone’s mail in his area had been stolen.

12:14 p.m. — A caller near a business at the crossing of Centennial Drive and Idaho Maryland Road reported an oil spill involving multiple 5-gallon buckets.

1:18 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of McKnight Way reported seeing a transient going through a parking lot and peering through vehicle windows to see if they were unlocked.

1:26 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Brighton Street, near Minnie Park, reported seeing a large group of juveniles engaged in a fist fight at the park. The caller said that the juveniles climbed the fence of the park, which is closed, before a fight broke out.

2:11 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of West McKnight Way reported an individual who was refusing to wear a face mask at the business. The caller added that the individual, who left the property before police arrived, had also made vague threats of having a firearm.

2:54 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Minnie Street, near Condon Park, reported seeing four males consuming illegal drugs at a table at the park.

3:25 p.m. — A caller from the intersection of Townsend and Neal streets reported seeing a group of juveniles inhaling whippets by a creek. The caller stated that this has been an ongoing issue and that this group had left a significant amount of trash by the creek.

4:35 p.m. — A caller near Samantha Way reported a fraudulent home listing on Craigslist.

5:17 p.m. — A caller from Upper Slate Creek Road called to report elder abuse by his ex-wife.

6:36 p.m. — A caller from the crossing of Neal and Lloyd streets reported that his girlfriend was chasing him with a knife.

6:47 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 100 block of Neal Street reported that a group of six teenagers had gathered outside the business, threatening to fight the caller’s son. The caller reported hearing one of the teenagers say that he had a knife.

7:33 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported that a man had collapsed on the ground at a bus stop. The caller said that he thought that the man needed medical attention, but also added that the individual looked potentially dangerous.

8:43 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Race Street reported a woman trespassing on her front porch. The caller said that the woman was ranting to herself and pacing around the house.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

12:41 p.m.— A caller from Cruzon Grade Road, near the cross streets of Wyatt Earp Road and Indigo Way, reported that her 40-year-old son has been missing for several days. The caller added that her son had last been seen leaving to ride his dirt bike in the area.

12:50 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Jones Bar Road reported being repeatedly harassed by their landlord.

2:33 p.m. — A caller near Perimeter and Metcalf roads reported items stolen from their porch and also a violation of an elder abuse order.

2:47 p.m. — A caller from a residence near Perimeter Road and Ephebe Lane reported an individual violating a restraining order.

8:41 p.m. — A caller from an institution at the cross streets of Highway 49 and Reader Ranch Road reported two individuals who the caller said were hurling objects and hitting staff members. The caller said that the two individuals were instigating further conflict with other members of the institution and were threatening to beat up a 13 year old.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

1:58 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street, near the intersection of Mill and Bridge streets, reported a man who the caller suspected was trying to lure juveniles to his car. The man was sitting in a parked Dodge Challenger with several stuffed animals visible in his vehicle, the caller said.

— Stephen Wyer