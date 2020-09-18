Nevada County police blotter: Group causes grocery store disturbance over mask requirement
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
10:26 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported a group of approximately eight people causing a disturbance, and refusing to leave the premises, over having to wear masks at a grocery store.
2:13 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Empire Street reported two minors had stolen tobacco products from his business.
4:13 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a vehicle had caused damage to a post outside a business.
5:05 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Berryhill Drive reported a couple was camping out in a parking lot with a threatening dog, who the caller said had gone after people multiple times.
6:29 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a male subject protesting a tobacco ban, refusing to leave from in front of their business.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
4:04 a.m. — A caller from West Broad Street, near Finley Street, reported two males were outside his residence, dropping items and talking.
3:22 p.m. — A caller from Factory Street, near Wyoming Road, reported an ongoing issue with a squirrel at his residence.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
3:08 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road, near Alta Sierra Drive, reported a child approximately seven years old hitchhiking with a dog.
3:11 p.m. — A caller from Echo Ridge Drive, near Liberty Court, reported a football was thrown at her while she was driving by a male subject who was playing football in the roadway.
3:15 p.m. — A caller from Devonshire Court, near Brandy Lane, reported minors had trespassed in her backyard and told her that their mother had told them to play there. The caller stated they had since moved along to someone else’s house, but her back door was vandalized.
3:17 p.m. — A caller from Round Valley Road, near Highway 49, reported hearing five shots and was concerned about fire danger.
4:32 p.m. — A caller from Highway 89, near Hobart Mills, reported a dog running in and out of traffic.
5:32 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Heesche Avenue, reported a subject had been vandalizing picnic tables.
8:02 p.m. — A caller from Greenhorn Road, near Dogwood Road, reported a suspicious bag in her mailbox “with sauce or possibly blood on it.”
11:16 p.m. — A caller from Harmony Ridge Road reported two drones or yellow lights were moving around in the area.
— Victoria Penate
