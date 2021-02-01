Nevada County police blotter: Green trench coat flasher reported
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Friday
8:27 a.m. — A caller on Oak Tree Road and Highway 49 reported a hitch hiker was picked up and robbed at gun point the previous night. A report was taken.
10:14 a.m. — A caller on Dalmatian Drive and Highway 174 reported finding mail in the roadway from what appeared to be theft of mailboxes in the area.
1:29 p.m. — A caller on Saddleback Court and Oak Ridge Road reported a Social Security scam.
2:52 p.m. — A caller on Banner Quaker Hill Road and Quaker Ridge Court reported several items were stolen the previous week and the lock on his storage container was cut off.
Saturday
2 a.m. — A caller on Bitney Springs Road reported she was assaulted and her phone broken. A suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault and related charges.
11:24 a.m. — A caller on China Flats and Jackson Flats roads reported the theft of a kayak the previous night.
1:28 p.m. — A caller on Cavitt Lane and Pioneer Way reported two alpacas were killed.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Friday
9:29 a.m. — A caller on North Pine and Cottage streets reported someone was sleeping under her stairs. No one was able to be located.
Noon — A caller on Gold Nugget Court and Nimrod Street reported credit card fraud.
5:06 p.m. A caller on Sacramento Street and Railroad Avenue reported a man in a green trench coat exposing himself. The man was unable to be located.
8:18 p.m. — A man on Railroad Ave was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and resisting arrest.
Saturday
2:44 p.m. — A business on North Pine and Commercial streets reported theft by two people on skateboards.
5:58 p.m. — A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and causing bodily injury.
— John Orona
