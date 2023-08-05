Thursday
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
6:11 a.m. – A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported a female was just at the door of the caller stating that she needed help and needed somewhere to sleep. She left down the roadway towards Adams wearing a floral dress and sandals.
6:49 a.m. – A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported the female from earlier is sitting on the caller’s porch crying but won’t tell the caller what’s wrong.
9:07 a.m. – A caller from State Highway 49 near Cicada Lane reported the landlord keeps shutting off the caller’s power and water against a court order and requested personal contact. Conflicting statements from both parties were taken.
10:37 a.m. – A caller from Nishinam Gulch Road and Fenton Way feels as if animal control is not enforcing the law on a dog owner of the dog that attacked the caller’s father.
11:08 a.m. – A juvenile was arrested off of South Ponderosa Way after hitting family members and breaking through the windshield of the mother’s vehicle.
12:56 p.m. – A caller from Cascade Loop reported FedEx has been delivering her packages to the wrong address and the new homeowners have been essentially stealing them.
1:31 p.m. – A 911 caller reported toxic spillage in the roadway near West McKnight Way and Highway 49. An additional caller reported a green liquid in the roadway.
3:29 p.m. – Vandalism was reported off of View Drive after an unknown suspect threw rocks through the window. The window is shattered and the rocks are inside the residence.
4:52 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 and Smith Road reported a male riding along the highway on a motorized wheelchair. Three additional calls reported the same.
5:03 p.m. – A caller from Lower Colfax Road reported her 79 year old husband with dementia just stole the keys out of her purse and is getting in their car. The husband can’t seem to figure out how to leave and is still on the property and will advise if he leaves. She later advised that her husband gave her back the keys.
6:16 p.m. – A caller from Wolf Creek Road reported several juveniles showed up in an unknown vehicle and hopped the caller’s fence, assaulting their dogs and horses. The juveniles climbed back over the fence after the horses ran away. One juvenile had a hurt leg and one was bit by a dog.
8:28 p.m. – A 911 caller reported three aggressive males were angry after they were told to put out a fire under the bridge. They were unable to be located.
11:08 p.m. – A failure to yield occurred off of Highway 49 near Combie Road and officers were attempting to overtake a motorcycle driving up to 100 mph. The driver was put in custody.
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
12:24 a.m. — A reporting party on Dorsey Drive and Comstock Court reported that his neighbor had a television blasting and the smell of marijuana was coming from the room.
7:45 a.m.- A man reportedly ran inside a doctor’s office on Sierra College Drive and Dead End and threw something up the stairs and then left. The subject was described as having long blonde hair and wearing a trenchcoat.
7:46 a.m. — A transient man sleeping by the horse statue at the fairgrounds on McCourtney Road did not respond then the reporting party tried to talk to him.
9:14 a.m. — A reporting party calling from the Bank of America on Sutton Way requested that a number of transients in the area need to be moved along and that he’s going to get robbed one day and that the transient issue needs to be solved.
9:19 a.m. — A welfare check was requested at the Oak Ridge Apartments on Sutton Way for a worker that hasn’t been seen in three days. The blinds are closed and the subject has a history of drug and alcohol abuse.
11:54 a.m. — A person calling from Neal Street requested that a report be filed because a trailer was towed on June 14 by a towing company and U Haul was not notified. Now U Haul is being charged over $3,000.
2:22 p.m. — A transient female was reported to be threatening passengers inside the bus stop at the Fowler Center Bus Stop.
2:59 p.m. — A woman who appeared to be under the influence of drugs and was seen “nodding out” near the JC Penny on Freeman Lane was reported. She was last seen wearing a pink hat and jean shorts and going into the shoe store.
4:11 p.m. — A male transient wearing a black hat and black shirt and pants is on the property of a business on South Auburn and Empire Street scaring people. He has a shopping cart and is near the water faucet on the upper level.
5:18 p.m. — A 911 caller in the parking lot of Raley’s on Freeman Lane reported a 3 or 4 year old in a black Ford Explorer by himself. It was unknown how long the child was in there or if he was in distress.
6:04 p.m. — A caller reported he is standing by a male subject in a wheelchair who requested a ride to the Golden Chain Motel, however the reporting party is on the clock and can not provide him with a ride. The wheelchair is not charged and the subject is stuck at Raley’s. The reporting party said he will leave him by the water machine. Officers were unable to fit the wheel chair in the patrol vehicle and helped the man charge the wheelchair.
6:55 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a 14 year old male and two females drinking a bottle of vodka near the public restrooms and picnic bench on Neal and Mill Street.
7:00 p.m. — A woman was reported to be topless and screaming at a man in a white T shirt and jeans walking toward the parking lot of the Mining Museum on Allison Ranch Road.
9:00 p.m. — Male subjects believed to be transients were reported to be in a physical fight on Hansen Way and Bennett Street. One man had a sledgehammer.
10:52 p.m. — A male subject was seen dragging an unknown object from the parking lot of the Gold Country Kubota Tractor store on East Main Street. Every time a car passes, the subject darts to hide behind the building.
11:04 p.m. — A 911 caller reported a physical fight between two male subjects at Karl’s Smog and Repair shop on East Main Street and Dorsey Avenue. One subject was seen unconscious on the ground and the other appears very intoxicated and refuses to leave the property.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
12:06 p.m. — A man in a royal blue T shirt and black pants stole items from the Bud Light delivery truck and was last seen on Pine Street.
12:34 p.m. — A female transient was reported to be hanging out in a church on Nevada Street and Grove Street screaming profanities.
3:34 p.m. — A female subject was reported to be slumped over in the front seat of a silver Toyota parked in the SPD Market on Zion Street. An employee came out of the store and was talking to her.
7:22 p.m. and 7:34 p.m. — Two separate calls were made to report sewage coming out of a manhole cover on Spring and Mill Street and bubbling out into the road.
