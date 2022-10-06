Nevada County Police Blotter: Green sign advertises controlled substance, large pile of bones found
Grass Valley Police Department
1:10 a.m – A 911 caller near S. Auburn Street and Empire Street reported a male yelling, barking and hitting the walls of above. An additional 911 call reported a male walking back and up the street, barking. The male was arrested and booked into Wayne Brown Correctional Facility.
8:52 a.m. – A reporting party reported finding meth along Old Tunnel Road between Brunswick Road and Town Talk Road and requested pickup at the Rood Center near the Madelyn Helling Library. A report was taken.
9:13 a.m. – Illegal dumping was reported in the Safeway parking lot off the 100 block of Neal Street. The call was cleared by contact and the garbage was collected.
10:26 a.m. – A reporting party off of Linden Avenue reported the theft of a briefcase from a vehicle that occurred Sept. 13 or 14. A case number was issued.
3:34 p.m. – A reporting party reported a suspicious male who approached the party in the parking lot earlier in the day. The suspicious male was suspected of being a scammer.
4:30 p.m. – A subject stop behind CVS Pharmacy off of Sutton Way resulted in the arrest of two adults. One booked for illegal possession of drug paraphernalia and a local misdemeanor warrant. The other booked for illegal possession of drug paraphernalia and for violation of post release community supervision. A controlled substance was later found in the wallet of one arrested while being booked into Wayne Brown Correctional Facility.
5:40 p.m. – A 911 caller reported a baby and a young juvenile locked in a vehicle in a parking lot off of Freeman Lane with no windows down. The juveniles didn’t seem in distress and a female came back to the car and drove off and was unable to be located.
5:50 p.m. – A fraud report was taken after someone tried to pass a counterfeit bill at a store along Sierra College Drive.
Nevada City Police Department
8:32 a.m. – A reporting party requested contact in reference to locating a possible stolen phone that is showing its location behind a business along Sacramento Street near Broad Street.
9:10 a.m. – A foot patrol resulted in the arrest of an adult during transient camp enforcement in the park at Prospect and Sacramento Street.
10:55 a.m – A reporting party at a restaurant off of Nevada Street requested contact regarding a subject who said he was a deputy and that the reporting party had a warrant.
2:34 p.m. – Cal Fire requested assistance for a vehicle over an embankment along Court Street at Main Street.
6:41 p.m. – A suspicious male was given a warning after approaching a reporting party along South Pine Street near Sacramento and asked weird questions to make the reporting party feel uncomfortable.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Department
7:00 a.m. – A reporting party from Lazy Acres Court reported the neighbor’s large tortoise is currently on the reporting party’s property and is requesting an animal control pickup.
8:29 a.m. – A reporting party reported she hit and injured a bobcat off of Dog Bar Road near Leitner Dr. The bobcat was unable to be located.
10:22 a.m. – A reporting party off of Jones Bar Road reported seeing three juveniles, two females and a male, walking down the NID ditch with bolt cutters. They were unable to be located.
11:03 a.m. – A reporting party off of Provenza Court reported an 8 month old heifer that had gone missing since the day prior.
11:16 a.m. – A disturbance off of Town Talk Road and Old Tunnel Road resulted in the arrest of an adult after a male was seen throwing a female on the ground.
5:20 p.m. – A reporting party at Squirrel Creek Road and Dixon Road reported a suspicious green sign that states a controlled substance is for sale, which also listed a phone number and address on a bulletin board.
7:24 p.m. –A 911 call off of Soda Springs Road just prior to the east bound exit of Interstate 80, reported a male running on the side of the freeway waving his cell phone. Additional 911 calls reported a male on the shoulder in the center divide was bleeding and may have bone protruding from his knee.
9:11 p.m. – A reporting party off of Flying Cloud Drive and Greenhorn Lane reported finding a huge pile of bones, likely from an animal, dumped along the side of the road and found it suspicious.
10:27 p.m. – A 911 call off of Magnolia Road reported some kids broke into Bear River High School, stole some golf carts, and are driving them around the parking lot.
— Elias Funez
