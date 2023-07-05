GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
6:15 a.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported a peeping Tom from the other day was walking on Sutton Way,
12:27 p.m. — A caller from Neat Street reported a vehicle plowed through two vehicles.
12:39 p.m. — A caller from South Auburn Street/49/20 Ramp reported that a male was screaming and removing his clothes.
2:53 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported a person in a store was not cooperating with loss prevention and was stealing.
8:21 p.m. — A caller from Brighton Street reported his roommate put his hands on caller’s hand in the kitchen, and the suspect was upset that the fan was on.
11:48 p.m. — A caller from Annex Avenue reported ongoing issues with stolen mail. The caller said an occupied vehicle was in front of mailboxes and believed they might be the suspects.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
6:05 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a broken sprinkler in the backyard was shooting across Spring Street.
8:21 p.m. — A caller from Nevada Street reported a white truck pulled in behind his house that is vacant. The caller was told by his neighbor the male subject was storing his boat on the property.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERRIF’S DEPARTMENT
7:48 a.m. — A caller from Black Road reported a pig got out and was in the neighbor’s yard and fighting with the neighbor’s horse.
11:52 a.m. — A caller from Donner Pass Road wanted units in the area to know someone punched a hole in the caller’s vehicle’s gas tank and stole gas from it.
2:29 p.m. — A caller from Perimeter Road reported six quads were stolen a month ago on his brothers property.
4:46 p.m. — A caller from US Int/Hirschdale Road reported a reckless driver on East Bound 80 that almost hit him at 90 mph
11:19 p.m. — A caller from Central Mine Road reported hearing fireworks being set off near the river.
11:31 p.m. — A caller from Miller Road reported two large bears on their son’s porch; the caller received a text from her son about the bears, and he was not responding back.
— LaMarr Fields
