Nevada County Police Blotter: Graffiti in park

GRASS VALLEY POLICE

Friday

7:15 a.m.: Caller from Central Avenue reports graffiti in parts of park.

8:46 a.m.: Caller from Valley View Driver reports tires slashed, suspects related to fight the previous day.

8:58 a.m.: Caller from Bank Street reports theft of passport camera. Has video of suspect.

9:51 a.m.: Caller from North Auburn Street reports gas siphoned from vehicle previous night.

10:15 a.m.: Caller from East Main Street reports person refusing to wear mask and refusing to leave.

1:39 p.m.: Caller from South Auburn Street reports subject and dogs camping frequently overnight on private land and evidence of a warming fire from previous night.

2:27 p.m.: Caller from Mill Street reports fight between two males, and one is roughing up the other as he tries to walk away.

3:37 p.m.: Caller from Packard Drive says vehicles blocking road after collision and one driver is getting angry.

7:44 p.m.: Caller from East Main Street reports she is on a run and being followed by a man in a car.

9:46 p.m.: Caller from Spring Hill Driver reports person siphoning gas from a vehicle.

Saturday

1 a.m.: Caller from West Main Street reports three women swearing and screaming, and then that two women are physically fighting.

3 :01 a.m.: Caller from East Main Street reports that male she has a restraining order against just broke out glass on front door and entered house. He’s now outside.

10:59 a.m.: Caller from Candy Lane reports daughter in her home illegally and will not leave. Says daughter smoking fentanyl every day in her living room. Will call when happens again.

1:26 p.m.: Caller from Timberwood Drive reports two women squatting in an unoccupied home under construction. Looks like they might have thrown a rock through a window to gain access.

3:32 p.m.: Caller from Freeman Lane reports two vehicles collided in a parking lot.

6:56 p.m.: Caller from Sutton Way reports mother of his son won’t allow pickup as court ordered.

9:27 p.m.: Caller from Sutton Way requests extra patrol for juveniles who have been knocking on the caller’s door at night.

10:16 p.m.: Caller from Buena Vista Street reports juveniles setting off fireworks. Two boys, one on a bicycle.

Sunday

3:28 a.m.: Caller from East McKnight Way reports seeing two individuals with ski masks on inside a building. Later reported the individuals were getting in a vehicle.

8:02 a.m.: Caller from Nevada City Highway reports a man and a woman stole “a cart of stuff.” Outside now, and their car won’t start.

10:59 a.m.: Caller from Neal Street reports subjects sleeping in a vehicle parked in a parking lot.

2:17 p.m.: Caller from Arcadia Drive reports hearing someone has been selling drugs. He’s concerned because he’s a recovering addict and doesn’t want this anywhere near his home.

4:52 p.m.: Caller from East Main Street reports person who has been acting aggressively and asking when the business closes. Extra patrol will be conducted and officer will attempt to be present when the business closes.

5:25 p.m.: Caller from Sutton Way reports collision in parking lot.

6:17 p.m.: Caller from Henderson Street reported tenant crying after a fight between tenant’s daughter and daughter’s boyfriend, with boyfriend making threats.

6:33 p.m.: Callers from Mill Street report a teenage-looking girl who appears so inebriated she can’t walk.

10:08 p.m.: Caller from Dorsey Drive reports ex-boyfriend knocking on door and won’t leave.

10:57 p.m.: Caller from Sutton Way reports argument and subject who won’t let her leave. He knocked over cage with squirrels in it. She thinks they are OK.

— Don Rogers