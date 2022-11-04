Nevada County Police Blotter: Garbage dumping ongoing issue
Grass Valley Police Department
12:29 a.m. – A caller from East Empire Street reported a tree down into phone lines.
12:38 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a possible drunk driver speeding in the parking lot and screaming at everyone in the parking lot.
1:11 p.m. – A caller from Brighton Street reported while he was driving to work a vehicle slid on black ice and forced the caller off the roadway and he hit the guardrail.
3:59 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported they were having electrical work done and when the workers went into the room they found five subjects using meth.
9:21 p.m. – A caller from Badger Street reported he just chased a subject off of his property. The caller was following the subject but was advised by dispatch to stop.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
5:51 a.m. – A caller from North Ponderosa Way reported a transient sleeping at the end of their driveway in a vehicle.
7:00 a.m. – A caller from Highway 174 reported hearing approximately 10 gunshots at the Bear River Bridge.
12:40 p.m. – A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported a subject dumping garbage on the side of the road. Per the caller, it has been an ongoing issue.
