Nevada County police blotter: Future son-in-law pulls sword on caller

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

12:18 a.m. — A caller from Condon Park, on the 600 block of Minnie Street, reported hearing loud electrical shorting sounds from a transformer near a baseball field. The caller said that the sounds seemed unusual and were occurring approximately every minute.

10:03 a.m. — A caller from the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a traffic accident that occurred when a moving silver Jeep ran into a parked vehicle. First responders arriving on the scene found an unconscious male in one vehicle, but it was unclear if there were any serious injuries.

11:37 a.m. — A staff member from a motel on the 400 block of South Auburn Street reported a man who was screaming at the employee and causing a disturbance because the employee was unable to rent him a room. The man was described in his 20s, wearing a dirty blue sweatshirt, black pants, and riding a bicycle.

11:38 a.m. — A caller from a hotel on the 1200 block of East Main Street reported a woman who the caller said had been banging and screaming on the walls of her room since the previous night.

1:31 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 200 block of East Main Street reported a male transient who was purportedly yelling at customers in the parking lot outside the business. The caller later said that the transient was now trying to fight people and set things on fire. The man was described as a white male in his 50s with gray curly hair, a gray beard, and wearing a baseball hat. Police later contacted the man and arrested him.

6:03 p.m. — A caller from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital on the 100 block of Glasson Way reported a person suspected of being a criminal fugitive who ran from the emergency room. Police were called and the individual was arrested on an out-of-state warrant.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

3:38 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road and Alta Sierra Drive reported a man walking along the shoulder of the road who was covered in blood and kept falling down. The caller apparently asked the man if he needed medical assistance, but the man refused help.

5:27 p.m. — A caller from a business at Brunswick Road and Evening Star Drive reported that there was a woman in his store causing a disturbance over the business’ mask requirement. The caller said that this was the second time during the past week that the woman had caused trouble over this issue.

6:33 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Castaway Court, near Dustry Trail Road, reported that his fiance’s 20-year-old son had pulled out a sword on him. The caller said that the incident stemmed from a verbal argument that had escalated. A 911 call later, possibly from a different individual around the same residence, reported hearing the son tell someone that he “was going to stab” them.

11:59 p.m. — A caller from North Ponderosa Way, near North Sazarac Lane and Bitney Springs Road, reported that a man had tried to break into his house. The caller said that she knew the individual, and that they had an ongoing dispute prior to the incident that involved a restraining order. The caller added that the man later came back to her residence, knocked on the front door, and threw an unidentified liquid on her face before leaving.

— Stephen Wyer