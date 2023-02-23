Grass Valley Police Department
11:15 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a transient in a sleeping bag who drank a bottle of alcohol. The caller advised there was a dog in the sleeping bag with the subject that screams for hours in the morning. The caller felt bad for the dog.
12:55 p.m. – A caller from Mill Street reported a male talking crazy stuff and harassing employees and customers, going in and out of the business. He subject was described as walking around with a fake parrot and wearing a hat with fishing lures.
1:12 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a male with alcohol bottles everywhere, yelling at the caller and possibly hurting his dog under a blue blanket. The caller could hear the dog yelping.
1:50 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20 at West Empire Street reported a pedestrian pointing a possible airsoft gun at traffic. An additional caller reported a subject on the overpass shooting paintballs at vehicles. An additional caller reported the same.
2:43 p.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road reported a transient walked in and laid on the ground, under the influence of something. The subject refused to leave.
3:20 p.m. – A caller from Plaza Drive reported several females jumped out of a vehicle and screamed at her over placement of their vehicle at the pumps. The caller was advised to go on her way.
4:59 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a female screaming for help out of a van. The caller walked up to the van and there was no response. The van was running but no one was in the driver seat.
9:20 p.m. – A caller from Depot Street reported a neighbor left their dog outside and it was barking all night, and it was too cold.
Nevada City Police Department
8:57 a.m. – A caller from Zion Street requested law enforcement to move a subject along who hadn’t paid. The subject, they said, tends to walk around with no pants on and yells at people. The caller advised the subject would probably verbally abuse law enforcement.
10:07 a.m. – A caller from Zion Street reported the owners were lying through their teeth and wanted law enforcement to respond again.
2:46 p.m. – A caller from Church Street reported his friend just stole his bag when he was standing by with it outside because it had weed and a knife in it.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
9:35 a.m. – A caller from Combie Road reported a transient sleeping on the sidewalk by the parking lot. While still on the line, the caller said he thought the subject might be getting coffee because she didn’t see him but there are piles of his stuff still there.
10:02 a.m. – A caller from Bald Hill Road reported a tenant has been missing for months. Subjects were served a 60 day notice. The caller had been trying to serve an eviction notice but the process server was concerned he would find a dead body in the residence.
11:05 a.m. – A caller from East Bald Hill Road reported her tires were slashed at her parents’ house.
11:19 a.m. – A caller from Wheeler Acres Road reported on the driveway of her neighbors’ house there was a small dime bag open with white pills in it. The caller was concerned the baggy was drugs. The caller didn’t believe it involved her neighbor. The caller requested the bag be disposed of.
12:23 p.m. – A caller from Oak Street reported an ill raccoon in front of the residence.
2:59 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 reported a dog chained up and barking all the time.
6:46 p.m. – A caller from Brooks Road reported a rental property that is vacant and two males have been squatting in the home. A worker was at the property working, and notified the homeowner of the two males in a white pickup.
7:09 p.m. – A caller from Green Lane reported he sold his motorcycle on Facebook. The buyer wasn’t happy with the condition of the vehicle and was telling the seller/caller that she’s going to come to his house and drop it off. The caller told the buyer it was a buy-as-is transaction ad then the buyer made vague threats toward the seller. The caller called back and said the other party apologized and there was no need for law enforcement.
11:05 p.m. – A caller from Pleasant Valley reported a low hanging cable, a smaller line hanging down to the turn lane. CalFire stated they would make note of it. CalFire and CHP were advised that someone needed to respond, as the wire was approximately one foot off the ground. CalFire was dispatched.
—Jennifer Nobles