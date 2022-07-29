Nevada County police blotter: Former guest threatens to burn down business, says ‘Beware of the tree people’

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

1:35 p.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a woman who cut security wires from an item in the store. The suspect fled, but was captured on security video.

2:46 p.m. – A caller from Dorsey Drive reported a construction crew shot him with their water truck.

3:03 p.m. – A caller from Mill Street reported a man riding a skateboard and doing tricks off the planter boxes.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

5:25 p.m – A caller from Purdon’s Crossing reported their gas had been siphoned.

7:40 p.m. – A caller from Hobart Mills Road reported a former guest who was agitated and harassing staff. The suspect threatened to burn the business down, then stated “When that place burns down, how are you going to like that? Beware of the tree people.”

9:46 p.m. – A caller from Pasquale Road reported a subject broke into his vehicle and was possibly trying to steal it, as the passenger side window was broken.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

1:02 p.m. – Cal Fire requested a welfare check on Gracie Road for a person who fell from a tree and hit their head, but had refused medical treatment.

— Jennifer Nobles