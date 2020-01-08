Nevada County police blotter: Former employee sends homicidal texts

Grass Valley Police Department

Tuesday

1:52 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of West Main Street reported a 65-year-old man randomly screaming and at times yelling “Then just kill me” and “I don’t know if I will make it out of here alive.”

7:40 a.m. — A caller in the 400 block of Sutton Way reported a man loitering by a business, asking about a female employee and refusing to leave until he saw her. Reports state it’s an ongoing issue.

7:59 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of a 1997 green Honda Accord. The vehicle was recovered later that day.

8:07 a.m. — A caller in the 800 block of Main Street reported the theft of cash from an unlocked vehicle.

9:12 a.m. — A caller in the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported someone ripped a door off a mailbox and then fled.

10:06 a.m. — A woman reported that her son stole “the owl” from the top of a business in the 100 block of Mill Street.

11:02 a.m. — A caller in the 700 block of Maltman Drive reported transients using drugs.

12:24 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Cypress Hill Drive reported a woman walking in the middle of the road, stopping vehicles.

3:24 p.m. — A caller in the 300 block of Brunswick Road reported someone urinating on a building.

6:59 p.m. — A caller in the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a man running around a truck while yelling.

11:07 p.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a man stole mail from mailboxes.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Tuesday

9:29 a.m. — A caller on Donner Pass Road, near Sierra Drive, reported someone who didn’t return ski shop rentals from the weekend.

10:46 a.m. — A caller on Wampum Way, near Feather Court, reported a former tenant was breaking a door open on a tiny house. The caller said the person has a history of violence. A second person then arrived. Dispatchers then were told the suspect had established residency and was retrieving his items.

11:22 a.m. — A caller on Boreal Ridge Road reported that a disgruntled former employee, fired that morning, returned to the property after sending homicidal text messages. The former employee also threatened to blow up the business. Authorities arrived and detained the man, who said he was upset over his termination and intended no harm. The man was told he faces arrest if he returns to the property.

12:32 p.m. — Dispatchers stated that two juveniles were detained on Magnolia Road after being found with two-gallon sized “bags of weed.”

3:46 p.m. — A caller near Carrie Drive and Dog Bar Road reported that they saw possible mail theft occur.

7:57 p.m. — A caller on Sweetland Road, near Cemetery Street, reported that his neighbors threatened him to a fight and then threw rocks at him.

Nevada City Police Department

10:22 a.m. — A caller on Coyote Street reported transient issues.

8:16 p.m. — A caller on West Broad Street, near Chief Kelly Drive, reported a stolen package and another package that had been vandalized.

9:13 p.m. — A caller on Walrath Avenue, near Searls Avenue, reported a man who tried to break into her home. The men then ran away after opening a screen door.

